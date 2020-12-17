Troy Edward Perry

Troy Edward Perry

Troy Edward Perry, 35, of Cochranton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Canal Township.

He was born in Meadville on March 7, 1985, a son of Daniel E. and Deanna Gongaware Perry.

To plant a tree in memory of Troy Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries

Richard B. Gulnac

Richard B. Gulnac, 81, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

June S. Stone
Obituaries

June S. Stone

June S. Stone, 97, of Franklin, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station after an illness.

E. June Armstrong Gardner
Obituaries

E. June Armstrong Gardner

E. June Armstrong Gardner, 95, of Parker, a resident of Clarvirew Nursing and Rehab. Center for sometime, passed away Monday evening Dec. 14, 2020, at the Center.

Obituaries

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr.

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Mary L. Martz McMunn
Obituaries

Mary L. Martz McMunn

Mary L. Martz McMunn, age 95, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, from complications due to a recent illness.

Obituaries

Rosemary Ann Harton service set

Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, of…

Philip Hovis
Obituaries

Philip Hovis

Philip Hovis, 70, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.

Obituaries

Furthermore...

  • From staff reports

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Donna Jean (Shick) Myers
Obituaries

Donna Jean (Shick) Myers

Donna Jean (Shick) Myers, 84, of Corsica, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She was a resident at Laurelbrooke Landing Nursing Home in Brookville.

Obituaries

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr.

Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.

William Charles Corbett 'Bill'
Obituaries

William Charles Corbett 'Bill'

William Charles Corbett "Bill", born Jan. 16, 1935, in Franklin, to George C. Corbett and Margaret Williams Corbett, entered the Church Triumphant at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station following a lengthy battle with Lewy body dementia.

Kaye A. Heeter
Obituaries

Kaye A. Heeter

Kaye A. Heeter, 81, of Callensburg passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

Dolores A. Rummel
Obituaries

Dolores A. Rummel

Dolores A. Rummel, 90, of Polk, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin.

Robert E. Saylor
Obituaries

Robert E. Saylor

Robert E. Saylor, 79, of Seneca, died Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Donna Marie Stewart
Obituaries

Donna Marie Stewart

Donna Marie Stewart, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Seneca.

Dwight Romain Wenner
Obituaries

Dwight Romain Wenner

Dwight Romain Wenner, 76 of Van, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, after a lifelong battle with diabetes.

Betty T. Bowersox
Obituaries

Betty T. Bowersox

Betty T. Bowersox, 89, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Betty recovered from COVID-19 one month earlier, only to succumb to natural causes.

Obituaries

Kaye A. Heeter

Kaye A. Heeter, 81, of Callensburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a short illness.

Judith C. Hovis
Obituaries

Judith C. Hovis

Judith C. Hovis, 78, of Clintonville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Catherine L. 'Kay' James Lee
Obituaries

Catherine L. 'Kay' James Lee

Catherine L. "Kay" James Lee, 69, of Oil City, died at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home, after a courageous battle of 16 years with cancer.

C. Eugene Myers
Obituaries

C. Eugene Myers

C. Eugene Myers of Maumee, Ohio joined our Lord and Savior suddenly Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020, at the age of 74.

Nola D. Sowers
Obituaries

Nola D. Sowers

Nola D. Sowers, 85, of Strattanville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Donnie J. Tarr
Obituaries

Donnie J. Tarr

Donnie J. Tarr, 74, of Oil City, died at 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Mary J. Tasker
Obituaries

Mary J. Tasker

Mary J. Tasker, 94, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her daughter's home.

Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco
Obituaries

Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco

On Nov. 25, 2020, Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco, originally of Oil City, passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was greeted with open arms by her husband, Lyle Fransisco.

Franklin Leroy 'Frank' Thomas
Obituaries

Franklin Leroy 'Frank' Thomas

Franklin Leroy "Frank" Thomas, 79, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh Friday evening, Dec. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Phyllis L. Traister
Obituaries

Phyllis L. Traister

Phyllis L. Traister, age 93, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare Center.

Brenda L. Umstead
Obituaries

Brenda L. Umstead

Brenda L. Umstead, 59, of Oil City, died Friday Dec. 11, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin after an extended illness.

Barbara J. Wolfgong
Obituaries

Barbara J. Wolfgong

Barbara J. Wolfgong, 77, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Thomas L. Bills
Obituaries

Thomas L. Bills

Thomas L. Bills, 85, of Oil City, passed away on Dec, 7, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Rosemary Ann Harton
Obituaries

Rosemary Ann Harton

Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.

Lawrence G. Holly
Obituaries

Lawrence G. Holly

Lawrence G. Holly, better known as "Skeet," "Larry," or "Coach," to his family and friends, 73, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Neva Kahler
Obituaries

Neva Kahler

Neva Kahler, 92, formerly from the Sugar Lake area, and recently from Wesbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from COVID-19 following a month-long hospitalization.