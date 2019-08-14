Twila Dolby Dunlap, 89, of Dempseytown, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Oakland United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lance Tucker officiating.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Twila Dolby Dunlap, 89, of Dempseytown, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Oakland United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lance Tucker officiating.