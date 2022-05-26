Tyler Michael Goodman, 15, of Lickingville, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from injuries due to an ATV accident.
He was born in Clarion on June 22, 2006, to Michael Goodman and Lori Bowen-Goodman, who survive.
Updated: May 26, 2022 @ 7:43 am
Thomas Dwight Knight, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022, following a brief illness.
Robbin L. Yeany, 63, of Sligo, went home to be with her Lord and savior on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Shirley Kathyrn Cole of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Distant, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022. She was 90 years old.
Jack Allen Schultz, 81, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, resting peacefully in his home.
Edward Eugene Sharp Sr. died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his residence in Utica, Mississippi. He was 75.
Olive Mae Hetrick, 102, of New Bethlehem (Cottage Hill), passed away Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Ellen Mae Miller, 95, of Wentling Corners, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
June Louise Kelly, 91, of Rocky Grove passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, while surrounded by her family.
Marcella “Marcy” Johnson, 57, of Franklin, formerly of Hill City Road in Cranberry, passed away Sunday afternoon, May 22, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, from complications of an extended illness.
The Reverend William C. Miller, 74, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
William J. Book, 85, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at The Collins House.
Duane “Dewey” R. Woods, 42, of Shippenville, passed away loudly on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a valiant battle with life.
Robert S. Wolbert, 62, of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Barbara E. McDonough, 83, formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Rolling Fields in Conneautville.
A graveside service with military honors, accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard of Franklin, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25th in the Brick Church Cemetery near Emlenton.
Thomas Richard Hefferman, 92 of Cochranton passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Wesbury United Methodist Community, Meadville after an extended illness.
George O. Zinsser, age 92, of Kennerdell, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
William Robert Stroop, 88, of Shippenville passed away at his home Nov. 13, 2021.
Mark Trapano suddenly passed away in the early morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home in Nectarine.
Michael L. Elder, 60, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, May 16, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
The location of the funeral services for Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, has changed to Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox. The services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the services.
Nancy L. Thomas, 80, of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by her family and went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.
Virginia Patrick, age 91, a longtime resident of the Tionesta area went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following a stay at Highland Oaks Water Run in Clarion.
Oren “Bud” Solida, 85, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Mary Elizabeth Gallagher died Saturday, May 14th, 2022, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville, N.J. She was 60.
Joseph P. Kenniston, 76, of Oil City, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Pamela S. Curley, 67, of Franklin, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.
Edna Alice Malone of Cooperstown was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world surrounded by her Daughters on Monday, May 16, 2022, at age 83.
Patricia A. Sharrar, age 81, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her family.
Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022, after suffering from Parkinson’s disease.
Cleora Ann Dotterrer, age 78, of Marienville, passed away peacefully Monday, May 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Irene Rosella Rinker, 96, formerly of Knox, passed away at the Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Alice R. Bish, age 84, of Indiana, formerly of Distant, and wife of the late Malcolm Bish, passed away Saturday morning May 14, 2022, at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Blacklick.
Kenneth Eugene Williams “Ken”, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at UF Health The Villages Hospital, Florida. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday Feb 14, 2022.
Josephine Donna “Patty” Neese, 92, formerly of Foxburg, passed away late Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City while in the company of her loving family.
Linda S. Baker, 71, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:22 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, in The Caring Place in Franklin.
Patricia K. Scierka, 88, of Coraopolis and formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday May 14, 2022, at ProMedica in Greentree.
Benjamin “Ben” Ritter, 33, passed away the morning of April 27, 2022, at his home in Brentwood, Pennsylvania after a three-year battle with cancer.
Julius Otto Bihler Jr. “Bud”, 85 of Millcreek Township, Utica, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital.
