V. Elizabeth "Betty" Oakes Cross

V. Elizabeth (Betty) Oakes Cross, 96, passed away Friday morning, March 17, 2023, at Oakwood Heights Presbyterian Senior Care in Oil City.

Betty was born at home in Clintonville, PA., on Oct. 9, 1926, to the late Marjorie Jane Hovis Oakes and Harold Oakes. Two loving sisters, Claribel Oakes Martin and Mary Grace Oakes Vogus, are both deceased.

Obituaries

n Annette Brooks, 86, of East Setauket, Long Island, New York, passed on March 7, 2023 from injuries received in a tragic Feb. 28 house fire. She is locally survived by her daughter Janet Andres (Jim) of Franklin, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Obituaries

Sue A. Stuck, 83, of Oil City, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie. Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca is completing funeral arrangements and a complete obituary will be published in Monday's newspaper.

Obituaries

Mary Christine Linehan, age 69, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, and a complete obituary will follow at a later date.

Amilia Rose Jackson
Obituaries

Amilia Rose Jackson, 9 months old, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh after struggling with a heart defect.

Patricia McFadden
Obituaries

Patricia McFadden, 76 of Franklin, formerly of Clintonville, passed away peacefully March 23, 2023 at UPMC Seneca.

Jeanne B. Shrout
Obituaries

Jeanne B. Shrout, 79, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away Friday morning March 24, 2023 at her sister Sue’s home in Titusville following her battle with cancer.

William G. 'Bill' Gordon
Obituaries

William G. “Bill” Gordon, age 91 of Emlenton, passed away after a short illness at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Henry V. Schaeffer
Obituaries

Henry V. Schaeffer, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Baptist Health South Miami Hospital in Miami, Florida.

Jack Lee Smith
Obituaries

Jack Lee Smith, 73, born to fly on earth and in the sky, made his final flight surrounded by family on March 22, 2023.

Donald J. Yount
Obituaries

Donald J. Yount, 79, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, with his family by his side.

Lawrence 'Skip' Travis
Obituaries

Lawrence “Skip” Travis, 81, of Knox, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Catherine L. Schrecengost
Obituaries

Catherine L. Schrecengost, 80, of Shippenville, passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ICU following a brief illness.

Ruth Ann Showers
Obituaries

Ruth Ann Showers, age 84, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Ronald E. Kerr
Obituaries

Ronald E. Kerr, 88, of Titusville, passed away Monday evening March 20, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital following an extended illness.

C. Edward Gray
Obituaries

C. Edward Gray, co-founder of several truck lease financing companies, died March 14, 2023 with his family by his side. The Sanibel, Florida resident was 81 years old.

Obituaries

Paul M. Wheeling Jr., 80, retired U.S. Air Force, of Seneca, passed away 6:52 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

William David Beveridge
Obituaries

William David Beveridge Sr., age 87, of Strattanville, passed away on March 16, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, in Brookville, due to congestive heart failure.

Effie Marie Corte
Obituaries

Effie Marie Corte, 89, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.

Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham
Obituaries

Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham, 91 of Sandy Lake, passed away on March 16, 2023 at Orchard Manor in Grove City. Sara was born on June 26, 1931 in Meadville to the late Harry and Florence (Vincent) Stadler. She grew up in Utica until the age of 11 then her family moved to Meadville. She was a …

Mary G. Kirkwood
Obituaries

Mary G. Kirkwood, 91, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2023 at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

Sheila Carson
Obituaries

Sheila Carson, 58, of Altoona, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on March 14, 2023, at UPMC Passavant.

Mary M. Wiant
Obituaries

Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.

Gerome "Jerry" Joslin
Obituaries

Gerome “Jerry” Joslin of Venus passed away Saturday March 11th at the age of 57 and will be buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Todd J. Emery
Obituaries

Todd J. Emery, 43, of University Heights, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away March 11, 2023 in Warren, Ohio.