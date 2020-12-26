Heaven gained another angel on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, when Valjean Marie Gilbert Silvis, 91, of Tionesta, passed away due to COVID.
Born Oct. 20, 1929, in Sheffield she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ruth Hannold Gilbert.
Rhea Jean Knappenberger, age 100, of Knox, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Joseph Michael Sires, 66, of Polk, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Hamot Medical Center.
Diana Lee (Conterno) Sneeringer, 74, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19.
Bernard C. "Slug" Snyder, 85, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 22, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Lida Jane Krug, 75, of Titusville passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of illness.
Thomas M. Moffett, 79, formerly of Oil City died at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.
Lewis B. Baker Sr., age 92, of Elwood, Indiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at I.U. Health-Tipton Hospital following a long, well-lived life. He resided at Miller's Merry Manor in Tipton for the last year.
Helen M. Paup, 86 of Venus, died at 2:58 a.m. Thursday Dec. 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Franklin after an extended illness.
Louise Hawn Rowe, 98, of Rockland, passed away Monday, Dec, 21, 2020.
Floyd E. Russell, 85, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
John Stephen Seefried, 70, of New Haven, Indiana, formerly of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Richard L. "Rick" Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Township, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Glenn Royal Cowles, 91, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at the Caring Place in Franklin, where he made his home for the past 11 years.
Margaret "Midge" Eakin, 78, of Clintonville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Patrick C. Boyle, 83, of Paradise Valley, Arizona, formerly of Oil City, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in his home.
Vivian Kay Aaron, age 87, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville after a period of declining health.
Richard L. Burchfield, 79 of Oil City, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest.
Kay L. Allen, 71, of Franklin, passed away at 7:23 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, following an illness.
Marian E. Amsler, 87, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at The Caring Place from COVID-19.
Norma J. DeLong, 73, of Oil City, died at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her home.
Glenn L. Erwin, 82, of Seneca and Hill City, went Home to Heaven late Monday night, Dec. 21, 2020. He was a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin.
Helen Rose Mansfield, 86, of Oil City, died at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her children.
Carol Nonnenberg, 76, of Venango County, died at 4:28 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at UPMC Northwest.
Jack E. Rodgers, 67, of Plumer, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by family, at his mother's home in Dempseytown, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Maxine Carlson, 92, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Shenango on the Green, her home of seven years in New Wilmington.
Ruby M. Baker Cummings, 79, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6:35 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Sugar Creek Station following a period of declining health.
Michael C. Himes, 61, of Cooperstown, passed away following a brief illness surrounded by family on Monday Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.
Thomas William Martin, 65, of Oil City, died at 5:07 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home, following an extended illness.
Helen Marie McElravy, 90, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Margie Jo Myers, 55, of Kane, formerly of Smethport, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in the UPMC-Kane Hospital.
Margaret "Peg" Wood passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 92.
Mr. Paul D. Wedekind, 67, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his residence.
The world lost a wonderful father, brother, friend and husband on Dec. 19, 2020, when Andy Chalot of Cranberry passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
James L. Rhoades, 63, of Clarion, died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Clarion Hospital.
