Velma Ruth (Copenhaver) Oliver

Mary Eleanor "Ellie" Sedwick Bechtel, 95, a longtime Emlenton resident and former business owner, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the comfort of her home she had shared with her grandson, Jason Klingler.
Ethel L. "Raine" Young, 57, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 8:31 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.
Russell E. Young, 69, of Seneca, died at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh following a period of declining health. He was a dialysis patient for the last eight years.