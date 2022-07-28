Vernon C. Ford Jr., 58, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.
Vern was born Sept. 6, 1963, in Quantico Virginia. He was the son of the late Vernon C. Ford Sr. and Jeanie Ward.
William H. Earley, 78, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Michele Schultz Crisman, 72, of Franklin left this earthly life for greater living, pain-free in the House of the Lord, in the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, when she passed at her home in the presence of loved ones after months of significant complications of advanced stage liver d…
We are saddened to announce the death of Stanley “Stan” Oliver Swanson, 56, of Tionesta, who passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home due to natural causes.
John R. Goodman Sr., 65, of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home.
The family of Cornelius Stover and Pauline Monrean Stover invites you to attend a Celebration of Life for both Corny and Pauline on Saturday, Aug. 6th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road, Knox. Please join us for lunch following the service.
Robert Henry Carns passed away after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He left this world on July 24, 2022, surrounded by love with his wife and daughter at his bedside.
Audley J. Bartley, 67, of St. Petersburg passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 23, 2022, of natural causes in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Clair E. Oakes Jr. , 56, of Oil City, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his home.
Bernice P. Sloan, 94, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, July 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lake City where she was residing.
Shirley Ann Sayers, 87, of Olean Trail in Summerville went to her Lord and Savior, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center.
Harold Jerome Heffner Jr., 83, of Hawthorn passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Brian Womeldorf, 51, of Knox, passed away at home on Sunday, July 24, 2022, following a long battle with cancer.
Francis Carl Best Jr., 79, of Country Springs in Sligo, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022, at Clarion Hospital after a period of declining health.
Kelsey Renee Harris, 28, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a sudden and tragic accident at her home along with her beloved dog, Molly.
Leanora Smith, 95, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022, six years to the day after her husband’s passing.
Barbara J. Moffatt, 73, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Audley J. Bartley, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, July 23, 2022, of natural causes at Ashtabula County, Ohio.
Dorothea Ann “Donna” Jolley, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at age 81, finally reunited with her husband, John R. “Jack” Jolley, who passed away in 2016.
Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, at UPMC Northwest via emergency C-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy.
Lawrence “Dick” Shoup, age 87, of Knox, passed away late Friday evening, July 22, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital, following an illness.
Shirley Ann Carson, age 85, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Imogene L. Beichner, 94, of Marble, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1928, in Pine City; she was a daughter of the late Willis and Genevieve Hanby Etzel. Imogene helped raise her younger siblings and also helped with the delivery of h…
John Anthony Zuklich entered into this world Oct. 27, 1929, in McKees Rocks, to John and Louise(Marnich) Zuklich.
Timothy D. Keely, 69, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home.
Joyce S. Wagner, 86, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, after an extended illness.
Janet E. Snyder, 82, of Lucinda, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday July 20, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare Center in Marienville.
Millicent “Millie” Barnett of Charlotte, NC, former longtime resident of Franklin, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 26, 2022, ten days short of her 101st birthday. Millicent, the daughter of British immigrants Charlotte (Turner) and Albert Fitzpatrick, was the s…
Thomas Lee Daugherty, 73, of Oil City passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after a courageous with battle with cancer.
Melissa L. Mackie, 62, of Oil City, passed away at 9:25 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at her home.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incorrect. This is designed to set the record straight.
Audrey Cole, 86, a resident of Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville, formerly of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning July 20, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Helen L. Krizon, 80 of Polk, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Grove Manor in Grove City.
Cara Beth (Gates) Salsgiver, age 49, passed away Monday, July 18th, 2022, due to natural causes.
Sue Ann Middleton, 64,a resident of 636 Buffalo St., Franklin died peacefully at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her sister’s home in Seneca, following an extended illness.
Patricia A. “Pat” McFadden, 77, of Clintonville passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Carl E. “Ted” Townsend passed away on July 16, 2022. He was born April 8, 1930 in Oil City, the son of the late Carl H. Townsend and Jean L. Townsend.
Margaret M. Orlosky, 94, of Hershey, formerly of Fryburg, passed away peacefully Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by her children.
John W. Wantje, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Pittsburgh, died late Monday, July 18, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Wanda M. Heffernan, 92, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
