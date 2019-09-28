Mrs. Vicki L. Finley, 64, of State Hwy 27, Titusville ,passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her home following an extended illness.
Vicki was born on March 18, 1955, in Titusville to the late Thomas and Gwendolyn Field Slater.
Updated: September 28, 2019 @ 8:00 am
