Vickie Havens service set

A celebration of life for Vickie Renee (Rodgers) Havens will be held at the Lions’ Pavilion at Morrison Park in Seneca at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27.
All family and friends and welcome to attend.
James Eugene Lindquist, age 95, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, Aug. 18, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents.
Larry C. Mainhart, 68, of Butler, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Elizabeth J. “Beth” Goodwill, 71, of Magnolia, Del., passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Kent General Hospital.
Susanne L. Thompson, 57, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Knox, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, due to an undetected heart condition.
Helen L. Harris, 90, of the Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Harrisville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, Delaware passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna), 67, of St. Petersburg, departed this world on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, surrounded by a small number of the countless people who loved her.
Lynne Johnston, age 75, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 15, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.
Hazel Violet Guntrum, of Sawmill Road, Lucinda, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15th, 2022, at her home. She was 80 years of age.
Connie W. Baylor, age 84 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home following a period of declining health.
Arthur Simpson, 92, former resident of Franklin, died May 20, 2022, in Gardnerville, Nevada following a period of declining health.
Charles “Sonny” Clyde Dick, 73, passed away at his home in Sandy Lake on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Linda L. Mackey Holtz, 74, of Oil City, passed away, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Richard L. Socha, 78, of Oil City, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his wife Gerldine.
Timothy W. Montgomery, 55, of Franklin passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home.
Douglas E. Stanton, 59, of Rouseville passed away Aug. 6, 2022.
Faye B. Noyes, 82, of Oil City passed away Saturday Aug. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Edwin and sons, Michael Noyes and his wife Christian, Christopher Noyes and his wife Terry.
Paul Raymond Bensink, 60, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Shirley A. Zacherl passed peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Richard A. “Dick” Reed, 73, a well-known, well loved resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in The Collins Hospice House of Rocky Grove, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.
Skyler Penn Gibson, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Charles Burton Kaltenbaugh, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Richard “Dick” Burk, 88, of Clintonville was welcomed into heaven August 12, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center, after a short illness. Dick was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Gary Lee Dunn, 67, of Appleton, Maine, died unexpectedly after a prolonged period of declining health on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Skyler Penn Gibson, 34, of Oil City, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. A complete obituary will be published in Monday’s newspaper.
Marie Koch, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.
Judith M. “Judy” Scott, 63, of Eldorado, Parker, and Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a series of health complications.
Shirley A. Zacherl, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Helen Josephine Beach, 103, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.
Donna Lou Radaker, 82, of Parker (Callensburg), passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, due to complications from leukemia.
Louella Jean Exley Moore, 91, of Knox, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Linda L. Bender Howell,71, of Perry Township, Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Aug. 10, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following a nearly two month long illness. She was the wife of Jim Howell, who survives.
John T. Mealy, 65, of Leeper, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Charlotte M. Mealy, 86, of Leeper, formerly of Vowinckel, died early Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her daughter’s home following a period of declining health.
A celebration of life for Louis Foster, who died April 26, 2022, and Steve Foster, who died Nov. 14, 2021, will be held at the Nature Lodge at Two Mile Run Park on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Thomas William Guyton passed away peacefully at Theda Clark Medical Center in Wisconsin on July 29, 2022, at the age of 89.
Tamara J. Boughner, 56, of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.
