Vickie McBride, 65, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at her beloved home on the river.
Vickie was born Jan. 29, 1957, in Sharon. She was the daughter of Ernest Verrill and Annetta Lewis Coates. Vickie was blessed to also be raised by her stepfather Richard Coates and stepmother Nancy Verrill.
Mary Jean (Maurer) Rainsberger, 88, of Franklin, who spent the past four years at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, passed away there peacefully Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, having suffered with dementia for some years.
Patricia Ann Gracy, 85, a resident of St. Mary’s Home in Erie, and former Franklin native, died peacefully early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.
A memorial service for Karen Steele will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St., Franklin, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Shawn Clerkin, pastor of St. John’s Episcopal Church, officiating.
Marsha Elaine Black, 77, of Leeper died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from congestive heart failure, end-stage renal failure, cancer twice and diabetes complicating the whole process of trying to stay alive.
Gary Morse Sibley, 78, went to be with his Lord God and his wife, Ruth Elizabeth, who preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2018. Gary passed suddenly from natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New Castle.
Kay Elaine Ensle, 68, of Oil City, died with her family by her side Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, as a result of a sudden diagnosis of advanced liver cancer just three weeks prior.