Doris J. (Switzer) Fair of Parker, known as Jeannie to some, passed away Wednesday, April 27th, 2022, surrounded by her family, from complications of a 10-year battle with breast cancer. She fought fiercely right up to the end.
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Todd Spence of Brookville, formerly of Brockway, on Tuesday, April 26 2022. He was lifted into the eternal world in the arms of his friends and family members who departed before him.
Terry “Ted” Eugene McGarrity, 66, of Tionesta and formerly of New Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022, following an extended illness at the Clarion Hospital surrounded by his family.