Viola Mae Sloss

Marshall L. "John" Sherman, 78, a longtime and well-known resident of 101 McClelland Avenue, Polk, died peacefully at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a courageous battle with the COVID-19 virus; with his family by his side.
Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump, age 69, of Conneaut Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center in Erie with his beloved wife of 34 years, Carolyn Fera Bump by his side.
Gary L. Defibaugh, 67, of Stewart Lane, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, passed away in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving wife and family early Friday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2020.
A most amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma and truehearted friend has passed away. Karen M. Fischer was born September 29th, 1952, and lived all of her life in Oil City. She passed away peacefully on a snowy Tuesday, Dec. 1st, 2020, due to failed kidneys.