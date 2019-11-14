Virginia Diann Streator, raised in Corsica, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of Harold and Ethel Streator, was born in Morgantown, West Virginia in 1945 and lived the majority of her life in Brooklyn, New York where she fulfilled a rich career of 37 years helping adolescents as a probation officer for NYC. Her interest in Latino cultures and fluency with the Spanish language began with her service in the Peace Corps., in the Dominican Republic, after graduating from Penn State University with a degree in Sociology in 1967.