Virginia 'Ginny' Keating Fortney

Virginia "Ginny" Keating Fortney

Virginia "Ginny" Keating Fortney left this world to be with the Lord on Jan 18th, 2021.

She was born in Oil City, attended college in Philadelphia and returned home where she married Robert Keating. After they married, they moved to Endicott, New York and then on to Syracuse, New York. Ginny worked for Anheuser-Busch in Baldwinsville, New York and then Cartersville, Georgia, where she worked until she retired.

Charles Joseph Finley
Obituaries

Charles Joseph Finley

One of Pennsylvania's sons and America's soldiers was lost on 26 December 2019, when Charles Joseph Finley passed away peacefully due to complications from Alzheimer's at age 92. He was residing at the Falcons Landing Military Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh
Obituaries

Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh

Jeffery L. Flinchbaugh, 62, of Cranberry, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a lengthy illness.

Mary Anne Wilkinson
Obituaries

Mary Anne Wilkinson

Mary Anne Wilkinson, 66, of Rocky Grove, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brief illness.

Patrick J. O'Brien 'P.J.'
Obituaries

Patrick J. O'Brien 'P.J.'

Patrick J. O'Brien "P.J.", 60, of Henry's Bend, formerly of Austin, Texas, died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Palms West Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida.

John T. Coleman
Obituaries

John T. Coleman

John T. Coleman, 72, of Parker, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence on Saturday evening Feb. 6, 2021.

Mona Rita Guth
Obituaries

Mona Rita Guth

Mona Rita Guth, 90, of Fryburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Redding California, at her daughter's home, after complications from heart failure.

Kyle Andrew Nulph
Obituaries

Kyle Andrew Nulph

Kyle Andrew Nulph, 32, a resident of 148 Gilfillan St., Franklin, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along Route 322 in Canal Township.

Sandra 'Sandy' Sharp
Obituaries

Sandra 'Sandy' Sharp

Sandra "Sandy" Sharp, a longtime resident of Oil City and Rocky Grove went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, after suffering, without complaint, for several years with congestive heart failure.

Loretta J. Salsgiver
Obituaries

Loretta J. Salsgiver

Loretta J. Salsgiver, 85, of Titusville, passed away Friday evening Feb. 5, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Joan G. Smith
Obituaries

Joan G. Smith

Joan G. Smith, 88, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Friday evening Feb. 5, 2021, at Concordia of the South Hills in Pittsburgh.

John Henry Yeager Jr.
Obituaries

John Henry Yeager Jr.

John Henry Yeager Jr., 88, a resident of 665 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in his home with his loving wife by his side, following an extended illness.

Obituaries

Velma Faye Meals

Velma Faye Meals, 88, of the Caring Place, Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

Nancy Arlene Young
Obituaries

Nancy Arlene Young

Nancy Arlene Young, 80, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 6:15 Wednesday, Feb. 3, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.

Phyllis Irene Bean
Obituaries

Phyllis Irene Bean

Phyllis Irene Bean, 93, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Janet K. Heffern
Obituaries

Janet K. Heffern

Janet K. Heffern, 80, of Utica, passed away early in the morning at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

Mary E. Smith Ritchey
Obituaries

Mary E. Smith Ritchey

Mary E. Smith Ritchey, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Melody Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning.

Kathy Shirey
Obituaries

Kathy Shirey

Kathy Shirey, 67, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family after succumbing to a long illness.

Obituaries

William G. Collavo Jr.

William G. Collavo Jr., 86, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his residence at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Angela 'Rosalie' Swab
Obituaries

Angela 'Rosalie' Swab

Angela "Rosalie" Swab, 72, of Polk, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon
Obituaries

Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon

Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon, 89, of Winfield Township, formerly of Natrona Heights died at Concordia Lutheran Home of Cabot on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Obituaries

Michael A. Horton

Michael A. Horton, 73, of Oil City, died Jan. 28, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. He is survived by his children Michelle, Shenendoah and Joshua Horton.

Lori L. King
Obituaries

Lori L. King

Lori L. King, 57, of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home, as a result of a house fire.