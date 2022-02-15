Virginia M. Heister

Virginia M. Heister

Virginia M. Heister, 93, of Franklin went to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Collins House, Franklin.

Born Jan. 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert H. and Lena (Hogg) Smith.

Helen E. Serbati
Obituaries

Helen E. Serbati

Helen E. Serbati, 88, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

William D. Allmendinger
Obituaries

William D. Allmendinger

William D. Allmendinger, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home following a period of declining health.

Bonnie L. Huffman
Obituaries

Bonnie L. Huffman

Bonnie L. Huffman, age 65, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, Feb. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Shirley R. Henry
Obituaries

Shirley R. Henry

Shirley R. Henry, age 86, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 1, 2022, after an almost nine-year struggle with ovarian cancer.

Obituaries

Betty J. Hoover

Betty J. Hoover, age 97, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Barry "BJ" J. Page
Obituaries

Barry "BJ" J. Page

Barry “BJ” J. Page, 60, of Emlenton, passed away at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Walter Lawrence Reed
Obituaries

Walter Lawrence Reed

Walter Lawrence Reed, 84, of Oil City, died at his home Monday morning, Feb. 14, 2022, following an extended illness, while surrounded by his loving family.

Michael W. Chapman
Obituaries

Michael W. Chapman

Michael W. Chapman, 73, of Strattanville, passed away early Saturday morning, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois.

Obituaries

William L. 'Bill' Crate, Sr.

William L. “Bill” Crate Sr., 80, of Clarion, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Obituaries

Edwin A. Hewston

Edwin A. Hewston , 61, of 130 Greeves St. in Kane, passed away Feb. 2, 2022, at his residence.

Betty Jean Gray
Obituaries

Betty Jean Gray

Betty Jean Gray, of Oil City and formerly of Shippenville, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 92 years of age.

Gary Arthur Wimer
Obituaries

Gary Arthur Wimer

Gary Arthur Wimer, 87, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, as a result of pancreatic cancer.

Richard Dale 'Rick' Kelley
Obituaries

Richard Dale 'Rick' Kelley

Richard Dale “Rick” Kelley, 67, of Oil City, went home to his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones after an extended illness.

Carlis L. Stanfill
Obituaries

Carlis L. Stanfill

Carlis L. Stanfill, 80, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born on Oct. 30, 1941, in Oneida, Tennessee, to the late Jesse and Martha (Terry) Stanfill.

Obituaries

Richard Dale Kelley

Richard Dale Kelley, age 67, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at his residence with family by his side, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

James T. “Ted” Ace
Obituaries

James T. “Ted” Ace

James T. “Ted” Ace, 66, of Foxburg, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Mark L. Baum
Obituaries

Mark L. Baum

Mark L. Baum, 59, of Templeton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at his home.

Edward A. Caldwell
Obituaries

Edward A. Caldwell

Edward A. Caldwell, 70, of Summerville, passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 9, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

David J. Wade
Obituaries

David J. Wade

David J. Wade, age 79, of Kennerdell, formerly of Pittsburgh (Westwood) died on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Michael E. Stevenson Sr.
Obituaries

Michael E. Stevenson Sr.

Michael E. Stevenson Sr., 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, following a brief illness.

Patricia R. Andres
Obituaries

Patricia R. Andres

Patricia R. Andres, 83, of Oil City, passed away at her home on Sunday Feb. 6, 2022, after a short illness.

Vivian G. Martin
Obituaries

Vivian G. Martin

Vivian G. Martin has gone to meet her Lord and Savior with her loving family around her. Vivian passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.

Edward E. Dunkle
Obituaries

Edward E. Dunkle

Edward E. Dunkle Sr., 65, of Pleasantville, passed away Sunday morning Feb. 6, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

Joyce Schmader
Obituaries

Joyce Schmader

Joyce’s prayers were finally answered, and she is now reunited in heaven with her husband Ed and brothers and sisters. She passed away at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, after declining health.

Vida G. Murray
Obituaries

Vida G. Murray

Vida G. Murray, 101, of Emlenton, received her angel wings on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, with her loved ones at her side.

Carol Ann Barr
Obituaries

Carol Ann Barr

Carol Ann Barr, 84, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.

Carrie J. Jones
Obituaries

Carrie J. Jones

Carrie J. Jones, 55, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Feb. 4, 2022, at Heritage Valley Beaver following a lengthy illness.