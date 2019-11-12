Virginia "Diann" Streator of Brooklyn New York, formerly of Clarion, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at NYU Langone Brooklyn Hospital. She was 74 years of age. A complete obituary will be published at a later date in The Derrick.
