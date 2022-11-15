Walter E. Piper

Walter E. Piper

Walter E. Piper, 78, of Tylersburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.

Walt was born on Sept. 23, 1944, in Andover, Ohio. He was the son of Clayton Alfred Piper and Emogene (Fetters) Piper Smith.

Patricia L. Groves
Obituaries

Patricia L. Groves

Patricia L. Groves, 58, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

John Wilbur Blair
Obituaries

John Wilbur Blair

John Wilbur Blair, age 74, of Maiden, NC, formerly of Seneca, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at his residence.

Hazel V. 'Dottie' Husted
Obituaries

Hazel V. 'Dottie' Husted

Hazel V. “Dottie” Husted, 79, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her son’s home in Cochranton where she resided at for the past two years.

Brian Scott Lindsey
Obituaries

Brian Scott Lindsey

Brian Scott Lindsey, 54, of 175 Glenn Drive, Franklin, passed away at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home unexpectedly of natural causes with his loving wife by his side.

Obituaries

Memorial mass set for Helen Marie Burchanowski

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski. The service will be held at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. The Rev. John Miller will serve as celebrant.

Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr.
Obituaries

Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr.

Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson.

Paul F. Burnett Jr.
Obituaries

Paul F. Burnett Jr.

Paul F. Burnett Jr. of Troy Center Road, Centerville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his residence after a brief illness.

Jeffrey A. Pratt
Obituaries

Jeffrey A. Pratt

Jeffrey A. Pratt, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a brief illness.

Elma R. Zaremba
Obituaries

Elma R. Zaremba

Elma R. Zaremba, 84, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning November 9, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Mary Emily Sterrett
Obituaries

Mary Emily Sterrett

Mary Emily Sterrett, 93, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

Shirley Frederick Wedekind
Obituaries

Shirley Frederick Wedekind

Shirley Frederick Wedekind was born on Dec. 21, 1934, in Clarion, to John and Marcella Frederick. She passed from this life to much greater things on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Georgiann 'Georgie' McClaine
Obituaries

Georgiann 'Georgie' McClaine

Georgiann “Georgie” McClaine, 83, of New Bethlehem, surrounded by her family, peacefully went into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Bartlett E. Haugh
Obituaries

Bartlett E. Haugh

Bartlett E. Haugh, son of Earl O. Haugh and Gladys Pollum Haugh, was born March 28, 1932, in Brookville and passed Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Ruth I. Slye McFadden
Obituaries

Ruth I. Slye McFadden

Ruth I. Slye McFadden of Oil City passed to her eternal rest, surrounded by family, at 12:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Obituaries

Connie Marie Johnson

Connie Marie Johnson, 84, of Mathis Texas, formerly of the Franklin/Oil City area, passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness on Oct. 6, 2022.

Robert L. 'Cubby' Culbertson
Obituaries

Robert L. 'Cubby' Culbertson

Robert L. “Cubby” “Grampa” “Peepaw” Culbertson, 72, of Cranberry, died at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, following a brief illness.

Jean H. Tenza
Obituaries

Jean H. Tenza

Jean H. Tenza, 93, formerly of Oil City, passed away Sunday Nov. 6, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Lisa Ann Sutton Wilt
Obituaries

Lisa Ann Sutton Wilt

Lisa Ann Sutton Wilt, 60, of Reno, formerly of Kershaw, South Carolina, went on to her next realm just above the rainbow on Oct. 31, 2022, following a battle with cancer.

Obituaries

Roberta Darlene Ahrens

Roberta Darlene Ahrens, previously of Polk Center, most recently of Ebensburg Center passed away on October 31, 2022 at Conemaugh Memorial Hospital in Johnstown.

Paul Lee 'Papi' Meehan
Obituaries

Paul Lee 'Papi' Meehan

Paul Lee “Papi” Meehan, 81, of Seneca, passed away early Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, at the home of his son in Oil City.

David G. Richardson
Obituaries

David G. Richardson

David G. Richardson, age 73, of Clarion, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Barbara Gaj Eisenman
Obituaries

Barbara Gaj Eisenman

Barbara Louise Schar Gaj Eisenman, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 27, 2022, at The Village at St. Edward in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Janet Zimmerman Gracey
Obituaries

Janet Zimmerman Gracey

Janet Zimmerman Gracey, 95, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City passed away on Monday morning, Nov. 7, 2022. She was formerly of Pleasantville.

Obituaries

Joseph K. Ragon

Joseph K. Ragon, 71, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville after an extended illness.

Stanley George Lutz
Obituaries

Stanley George Lutz

Stanley George Lutz, 65, of Oil City, died peacefully at home with family by his side on Saturday, November 5, 2022.