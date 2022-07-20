Wanda M. Heffernan, 92, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
She was born Sept. 29, 1929, the daughter of the late Earl E. and Isabell M. (Shuffstall) Baum.
Robert L. “Pap” Wolfe, 91, of Wolf’s Corners, Tionesta, passed away late Sunday night, July 17, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Walter “Walt” Goughler, 85, of Knox passed away at home Monday, July 18, 2022, following a brief illness.
Timothy M. “Rader” Hargenrader, age 61, of Oil City, left this earthly world on Sunday, July 17, 2022, to attend a heavenly birthday party, joining his mother on her birthday.
James Robert Teifer, born Sept. 2, 1964, was airlifted from the baseball fields in Hasson Heights early Tuesday morning. He was stricken down with a massive stroke after completing his second shift duties as a manager at Electralloy, Wrought Products Division in Cherrytree. He died on Thursd…
Merle A. VanWormer, 60, of Oil City, died Sunday afternoon, July 17, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Michael P. McMahon, 75, of 2 Rich St., Oil City, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital after a brief illness.
The family of Fred Jolley Jr. invites family and friends to a celebration of life for Fred at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Old Sandy Cemetery in Polk.
Robert L Graham Jr., 89, of Tionesta passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, after a sudden decline in health.
Gerald E. Byers, 74, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Phyllis J. Thurau, 91, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Transitional Care Unit at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Faye E. Sherrow, 77, of Kennerdell, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Orchard Manor.
Norman P. Breene, 68, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, (surrounded by family) at Family Hospice, in Pittsburgh, after an extended illness.
John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Road in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.
Harvey R. Cricks, age 88, of Zanesville, Ohio, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House.
Beverly A. Smith, 77, of Franklin, PA, passed away July 14, 2022 at the Titusville Hospital.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Constance L. “Connie” McCoy will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323. The Rev. Jon Martin will officiate. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Mrs. McCoy, 87, …
Debra Sue Green, 69, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service for Mary Bean will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Reinsel Funeral Home with Father John Miller presiding.
Clyde Joseph Oelkrue, 2, of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 8, 2022.
Jay A. Scott, 62, a resident of Franklin, died tragically at 8:52 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, from the injuries he sustained in a violent automobile accident along Route 322 near Cochranton.
David J. Knight, 58, of Oil City, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Theodore T. Mitrosky, age 90, of Clarion passed away Monday, July 11, 2022.
Carole Ann Licht, 86, of Venus, passed on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman, age 86, of Clarion, was received into the arms of her Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022, during a brief stay at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret L. Hicks, age 92, of Oil City, died on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Susan Kathleen Horton, age 74, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home.
Shirley Irene Ziegler, age 84, of Knox, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, following a brief illness.
Gregory T. Edinger, 73, of Parker, passed away Monday evening July 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, following a brief illness.
Leah L. Gesing, 67, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Roswell Hospital in Buffalo, New York, after a courageous fight with cancer.
Jack B. Hetrick, age 91, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
A celebration of life for Richard Eckel, who died on Jan. 31, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Galloway Church 196 Seysler Road. Franklin.
Gayle E. Schull, 93, of Franklin, passed away early Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Leoda Jane Nalepa, 80, of Stoneboro, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home.
Barbara T. Shaw, 82, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
A celebration of life for Charlotte M. Foster will take place on Sunday, July 17, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church at 2 p.m.
Robert Harry Braden, 77 of Franklin died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.
