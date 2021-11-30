Wayne Lawrence Merrill was born on July 2, 1949, in Chattanooga, TN to Elsie (Geist) and Lawrence Merrill. Wayne was the eldest of four children: Maribeth, Sherman and Eunice. Later the family would move to Mount Desert Island, Maine where Larry was a small-town pastor. Another family move in his teens led Wayne to DuBois and later Corsica. There he met the love of his life, Barbara Sherman at a Clarion Limestone High School Dance. They married the Saturday after she graduated from high school, and they immediately went to Iceland where he would be stationed with the Navy for their first three years of marriage. It was a difficult start in a harsh climate with language barriers and cultural differences, but the adventure made their bond that much stronger. For 50 years they were rarely apart, hardly bickered, and always loved. In addition to their wedding anniversary, Wayne always celebrated the day he met Barb. Their love was one for the history books and was the best example of what a marriage could be for their two children, Alicia of Manheim and Andrew of Blue Bell.
Wayne was a devoted Christian, husband, father and grandfather. He loved being near the water, and the peacefulness of treasure-hunting with his metal detector. He never found much of value, but he was always thrilled to show off a handful of coins or a matchbox car. But maybe that’s just who he was. He was always cheerful and friendly, which immediately put everyone at ease. After his Navy career Wayne worked as a science teacher at Sudlersville Middle School and then the alternative school at Queen Anne’s County High School, Maryland where he made an impact on at-risk kids for many years.
William E. Kightlinger Jr., 54, a resident of 12679 Rising Sun Drive, Summit Township, Crawford County, died peacefully at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, shortly after his arrival in the emergency department of The Meadville Medical Center.
Mary Frances Welsh Shoup of Williamsburg, Clarion County, was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Oil City to the late Bob and Eula Harrison Welsh. She departed this life, after a brief illness, on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother and father…