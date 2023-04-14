Wayne R. Buckley, Jr.

Wayne R. Buckley, Jr.

Wayne R. Buckley Jr., 73 of Worth Twp., Stoneboro, passed away on April 12, 2023 at AHN Forbes – Monroeville.

Wayne was born in Grove City on May 8, 1949 to the late Wayne R. Sr. and Mary S. (Jewell) Buckley. He was a 1967 graduate of Lakeview High School. He went on to work for Polk Center in Dietary for 30 years.

Ellen M. Wilson
Ellen M. Wilson

Ellen M. Wilson, 81, a resident of 501 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Nancy McFate Adams
Nancy McFate Adams

Nancy McFate Adams, 78, of Richfield, Wisconsin, passed away on April 1, 2023 surrounded by her family following her battle with a rare lung disease. She demonstrated tremendous strength and grace throughout it.

Mary Christine Linehan
Mary Christine Linehan

Mary Christine Linehan, 69, of 9 Crestview Road, Franklin passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023 following a brief illness.

Donald A. 'Coach' Stemmerich
Donald A. 'Coach' Stemmerich

One of the most successful coaches in District 9 history, Donald A. “Coach” Stemmerich, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was 91 years old.

Jeffrey W Carr
Jeffrey W Carr

Jeffrey W. Carr, a longtime Emlenton resident, passed away April 12, 2023, at home in The Woodlands, Texas, surrounded by his family after battling cancer since 2018.

Norbert S. Ochs
Norbert S. Ochs

Norbert S. Ochs, 98, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at his home, after a period of declining health.

Rebecca Lynn (Williams) Hines
Rebecca Lynn (Williams) Hines

Becky (Williams) Hines, 44, died unexpectedly April 4, 2023 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Marcella Haskell service set

A celebration of life for Marcella Haskell will be at the Haskell House on Friday, April 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. A private inurnment for immediate family will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

Gertrude L. 'Lucy' McCarty
Gertrude L. 'Lucy' McCarty

Gertrude L. “Lucy” McCarty, 84, of Franklin passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at home, as she wished, with her daughter by her side... She was born on Dec. 1, 1938, in Butler County, to the late Truman A. and Jeannette (Whitling) Switzer...

David Lane Seelbaugh
David Lane Seelbaugh

David Lane Seelbaugh, 73, of Hagantown Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County passed away in the comfort of his home Monday morning April 10, 2023 while in the company of his family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Bruce C. Amsler

Bruce C. Amsler, 55 of Sligo, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Forest E. Myers
Forest E. Myers

Forest E. Myers, 79, of Titusville, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Corry Manor after an extended illness.

David Joseph Wiles
David Joseph Wiles

David Joseph Wiles, 22, of Brookville, passed away Easter Sunday evening, April 9, 2023 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brave and courageous battle with cancer.

William J. Nosko
William J. Nosko

William J. Nosko, 69, of Pleasantville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his residence.

L. Zane Harle
L. Zane Harle

L. Zane Harle, 75 of Marble, has moved from this life into the arms of his creator on April 9, 2023.

Rita Mae (Cherry) Toy
Rita Mae (Cherry) Toy

Rita Mae (Cherry) Toy, 87, of Oil City, died Sunday April 9, 2023 at 9:36 a.m. at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.

Mary Jane Dailey
Mary Jane Dailey

Mary Jane Dailey, 82, of Cochranton, passed away in her home on April 9, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Michael V. Eustace
Michael V. Eustace

Michael V. Eustace age 88, devoted husband of the late Rose Ellen (nee Albano); dearest father of Erika Eustace (husband Alex Kusmin) and beloved step-father of Angela Kaloger (husband Lou), Phil Comella (wife Suzanne) and Lenny Comella (wife Renée); beloved Grandpa and Papa of Christine Maa…

Sherry J. Meddock
Sherry J. Meddock

Sherry J. Meddock, 76, of Leland, North Carolina, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Ronald L. Ashbaugh
Ronald L. Ashbaugh

Ronald L. Ashbaugh, 87, of Emlenton, a retired president of Emclaire Financial Corporation and Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, April 8, 2023 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Mary Ann Kerns
Mary Ann Kerns

Mary Ann Kerns, 86, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Pamela Heath memorial service set

A memorial service for Pamela D. Winger Heath of Oil City will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Cornerstone Bible Church at West First and Orange streets in Oil City.

Lawrence E. 'Larry' Straw
Lawrence E. 'Larry' Straw

Lawrence E. “Larry” Straw, 64, of Franklin, formerly of Zephyrhills, FL, died peacefully Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Joseph R. Morrison
Joseph R. Morrison

Joseph R. Morrison, 96, of Emlenton, entered into his eternal life with his Lord Jesus Christ at 5:09 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Oakwood Heights of Presbyterian Seniorcare.

Barbara Rhodes
Barbara Rhodes

Barbara Rhodes, 74, of Franklin, passed away on April, 6, 2023 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on Nov. 19, 1948 to the late Jack and Jean (Frank) Davis.

Charles “Boomer” Baker
Charles “Boomer” Baker

Charles “Boomer” Baker, of Franklin, passed away April 4th, 2023, after a courageous battle of illness. Born on May 3rd, 1962, in Phillipsburg, NJ, Boomer touched the lives of everyone he met!

