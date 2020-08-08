Wilbur "John" Hickman, 63, Johnstown. With more fish to catch (more fish stories to tell) and more sermons to preach, he hung up his fishing pole, stepped out of the pulpit and went home Thursday, August 6, 2020, ending a two year battle with glioblastoma.
John was born in Grove City on Nov. 15, 1956, to Wilbur Charles and Betty Eakin Hickman. He grew up in Lisbon, Venango County, graduating from Allegheny Clarion Valley High School and Clarion University. He served in the US Air Force. After working at many different jobs, he answered the call to ministry. He completed his studies at Methodist Theological Seminary in Ohio. He served churches for 20 years - Titusville: Valley Chapel Charge; Fertigs Charge; Bright Hope Parish; Shanksville/Central City; and CGH Charge: Christ, Grove Avenue and Homestead Avenue. He tirelessly proclaimed the love of Christ and celebrated the salvation which is found in Jesus. He loved the Lord and loved God's people.