Wilda N. Huber

Marilyn Fox Rutherford (nee Marilyn Louise Fox) was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Emlenton, a small town on the Allegheny River halfway between Pittsburgh and Erie. Her father, Clarence Jennings Fox, was a certified public accountant and the nephew of H.J. Crawford, a pioneer in the oil industry an…
Marlin Christopher Jones, 17, of 25 Short Road, Jamestown, passed away peacefully with his parents by his side at 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following complications of brain surgery and an extended stay at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Louise M. Blymiller McNany, 76, of Crawford Corners Road, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Twp., Venango Co., passed away late Thursday evening, July 15, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness.