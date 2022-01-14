Wilfred A. “Spike” Sudekum,84, of Mentor, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. The Rev. Barbara Holzhauser, of Mentor United Methodist Church, will officiate at the service.
Lucinda “Cindy” John Lerch Davis, 80, of Tulsa, Okla. passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was a recent resident of the Montereau Retirement Community.
Scott A. Salser, retired vocal music instructor from Indiana, and formerly of Knox, passed from this life into eternity in heaven on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. from complications due to COVID pneumonia.
Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.
Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways over the years: elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed Bible study and bird-…