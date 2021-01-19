Willard E. Kingsley, age 90, a resident since 2006 of Maris Grove retirement community, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Born in Franklin, he was the son of the late Guy and Mary Kingsley and the brother of the late Wayne Kingsley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Periods of snow. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.
Updated: January 19, 2021 @ 5:29 am
Willard E. Kingsley, age 90, a resident since 2006 of Maris Grove retirement community, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Born in Franklin, he was the son of the late Guy and Mary Kingsley and the brother of the late Wayne Kingsley.
Rebecca Jane "Becky" Guntrum, 85, of Conneration, Parker, passed away Sunday evening Jan. 17, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her beloved family following a brief illness.
Willard E. Kingsley, age 90, a resident since 2006 of Maris Grove retirement community, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Michael L. "Mike" O'Neill, age 70, died peacefully at his home in Lucinda on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
On Saturday, Jan. 16th, 2021, David "Super Dave" Sopher, 73, of Titusville was called to be on the Lord's Bowling Team and lead the Horseshoe League. He peacefully passed at 6:09 a.m. at Meadville Medical Center after a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Donald "Buck" F. Wallace, 77, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, Jan. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Larry W. Spence, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Richard J. "Dicky" Swartz, 52, a resident of 113 Norman Street, Franklin died peacefully at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.
Ruth E. Galletta, 93, of Campbell Road, Titusville passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville surrounded by her family.
Richard Q. Hart, 75, of Franklin, passed away in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Kenneth D. Hritz, 67, of Shippenville passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest with his loving wife by his side.
Violet Marie (Confer) O'Neil, 91, of Fertigs, went to be with Jesus, in her home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Arlene B. Fair, 90, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 17, 2021, at her son's residence in Oil City following a period of declining health.
Jerry Lee Spangler, age 76, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the West Shore Hospital.
Larry H. Hall, 80, of Franklin, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Susan Klingler, age 71, of Clarion, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Doris M. Lawrence, age 93, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Clarview Nursing Home.
Felicia Ann Porter, 41, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
John Louis Bohlen passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Clarion Hospital from COVID-19 complications.
Cathy A. Crews, 65, of 7 E. Second St., Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at home following an extended illness.
Edward H. Culbertson, 87, of Franklin, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
James C. Davis III, of 1847 Hill City Road, Seneca, passed away unexpectedly at 8:02 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from an acute sudden illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Donna Lee McEntyre, a Fountain, Colorado resident since 1985, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021.
John F. Sobina, 95, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Independence Village in Aurora, Ohio.
Margaret "Peg" Umstead, 89, of Route 38, Cranberry, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, Jan. 15, 2021, at Clarion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret E. "Peggy" Roser, 82, of Oil City, formerly of Plum Township and Seneca, died at Oakwood Heights in Oil City early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, due to the COVID-19 virus.
Thomas "Tom" Jolly Townley of Oil City passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Robert J. Banner, 64, formerly of Fryburg passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.
Wayne James Carlson, 62, of Mercer, formerly of the Eau Claire-Emlenton area, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his residence of natural causes.
Brenda E. Conner, 71, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
John P. "Jack" Milford Jr., 80, of Parker, passed away Wednesday evening Jan. 13, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital of complications due to COVID-19 virus.
Chadd Edward Murray, 49, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.
Robert J. Banner, 64 , formerly of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.
Kimberly Ann Bowser, 55, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Lee Roy F. Grosch, 81, of Clarion, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Clarion Hospital.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, Karen A. Kolhagen, often known as Gypsy, passed peacefully from this world to join her beloved late husband "Hallie" with her daughter Marcie by her side.
Thomas A. Madras, age 85, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his home in Herculaneum, Missouri.
Barbara Jo Mathieson, 62, of Franklin, entered the Kingdom of Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, after a long illness.
Thomas Jolly Townley of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Richard A. Trusik, age 68, of West Hickory, formerly of Allison Park, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home in West Hickory.
Anticipated Full-time Custodial/Maintenance Clarion Count…
CITY OF FRANKLIN PART-TIME FINANCE CLERK The City of Fran…
Kiln dried hardwood oak, cherry, maple, black walnut, ash…
Look for anyone interested in construction/concrete field…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
LEGAL NOTICE LETTERS TESTAMENTARY have been granted in th…
Letters of Administration have been granted in the Estate…