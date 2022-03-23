William A. “Cutty” Culbertson

Terry Reed Mateer passed on March 16, 2022, at age 77 with Sandy, his wife and companion of 34 years, at his side. He died due to prostate cancer treated in 2012 with brachytherapy that came back aggressively in 2021 and metastasized into bone cancer.
The family of Gloria A. Fenton, who passed away on Jan. 7, 2022, will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St., Titusville. A celebration of her life will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
Gregory A. Miller, 65, of Mayport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022, after fighting a fierce, three-month battle with cancer. He passed at Brookville Hospital peacefully in the night.