William Biletnikoff Jr., 91, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Clarview Nursing Center in Sligo.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and a complete obituary will be published Saturday in The Derrick.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
William Biletnikoff Jr., 91, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Clarview Nursing Center in Sligo.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and a complete obituary will be published Saturday in The Derrick.