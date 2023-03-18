William David Beveridge Sr., age 87, of Strattanville, passed away on March 16, 2023, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, in Brookville, due to congestive heart failure.
Bill was born on Feb. 25, 1936, in Strattanville, the third child of Charles and Helen Beveridge. Bill is survived by his wife, Pauline Beveridge; two sons, William Beveridge, Jr. (Tammy) and Gregory Beveridge, Sr.; and one daughter, Sharon Roberts (James).
Sara Louise (Stadler) Wareham, 91 of Sandy Lake, passed away on March 16, 2023 at Orchard Manor in Grove City. Sara was born on June 26, 1931 in Meadville to the late Harry and Florence (Vincent) Stadler. She grew up in Utica until the age of 11 then her family moved to Meadville. She was a …
Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health.
Rev. Richard D. Anschutz, 77, of Parker passed away suddenly Monday evening (March 6, 2023) at his residence of natural causes. He had served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Parker from 1982 until his retirement in 2013.