William Dennis Miller, 69, of Parker, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, at his residence after an extended illness.
Born on September 1, 1951, he was the son of the late Frank W. Sr. and Geneva M. "Jean" Myers Miller.
Curtis P. Baker, 87, of Carlton, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Charles "Chuck" Anderson, 83, of Marienville, died in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home, following a period of declining health.
Marian Davis "Billie" Crowley, 87, of Frankenmuth, Mich., a Pennsylvania native, passed away Thursday afternoon May 20, 2021, in Frankenmuth, following a period of declining health.
Lewis H. Ghering Jr., 89, of Franklin, passed away early in the afternoon on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Ruth Hollingsworth, 90, of Brighton Township, formerly of Oil City, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.
Marilyn DeWoody Guth Moffitt, 87, of Franklin passed through death into eternal life in Heaven on Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at home.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ann R. Rembold of Cranberry on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 76. Ann was in the care of Venango VNA Hospice and passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by her loving family.
Richard "Chico" William Stover, 51, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.
Barbara Elaine Wiant, 77, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening May 22, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
R. Joyce Bailey, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, doing what she loves most in the world, sitting on her front porch.
Dorothy Arlene (Henry) Foust, 93, of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life for Robert E. Heller will be held Saturday, May 29, at noon in the Franklin Knights of Columbus Hall, 1436 Liberty St. A lunch will be provided. Please bring your thoughts and memories.
Daniel C. Lafferty, 84, formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Manchester Commons in Erie, after an extended illness.
Ann L. Lucas, 68, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Friday May 21, 2021, at Corry Memorial Hospital.
Arthur L. "Art" Mattern, 82, a longtime St. Petersburg resident, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Edward J. McMahon, 58, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Evelyn Rose Rust, 83, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord, with her family by her side, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, following a short illness.
Christin Marie Visnic, 41, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly at 8:53 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, shortly after her arrival at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, with her loving companion, John by her side.
James David Oehler, 54, of Knox passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
Dorothy Foust of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away Friday afternoon May 21, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest following a period of declining health.
Thomas R. Pfendler, 64, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Worthington, Ohio, died unexpectedly on May 17, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest emergency room in Seneca.
Carol O. Sanford, 89, beloved daughter of Anthony G. and Laura Stubbe Ohmer, wife of Kern McLennon Sanford, mother of seven, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Sheryl A. Shick, 63, of Oak Ridge, died late Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois from complications related to Covid-19.
Maxine B. Barr (nee Hart), age 83, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Rockland, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Mary Eleanor "Ellie" Sedwick Bechtel, 95, a longtime Emlenton resident and former business owner, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the comfort of her home she had shared with her grandson, Jason Klingler.
Garrett W. Miller, 62, of Franklin, passed away late in the evening of Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Velma Ruth (Copenhaver) Oliver of Shippenville passed away Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021, surrounded by family, at Clarion Hospital.
Twila J. Ritchey, 93, of Clarion, formerly of Parker (Licking Township) passed away Monday afternoon May 17, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. She was the widow of William A. Ritchey.
Leona E. McDeavitt, of Butler Township, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. at the age of 84.
Aletha C. Mossburg, 83, of Vowinckel, died Monday evening, May 17, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.
Danae Nelson, 37, of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in her home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after a courageous and fierce battle with cancer.
Barbara Lou Plowman, 89, of Franklin, passed away at 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
David J. Scanlon, age 74, Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
On Friday, May 14, 2021, Nancy Hrinya Tannery unexpectedly passed peacefully at her home.
Delores J. "Dee" Christy of Sandy Lake passed away at 2:10 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at UPMC/Hamot after a brief illness. She was 86.
Albert Richard "Dick" Daly, 77, of Titusville (Cherrytree Township), died Monday night, May 17, 2021, at Corry Manor in Corry.
Craig R. Irons, 64, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
