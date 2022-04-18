William E. Kitchen, age 66, of Knox, died from natural causes at his home on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Born Nov. 30, 1955, in Brookville, he was a son of the late Sheridan L. and Edith J. Gates Kitchen.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain and snow showers this morning turning to all snow for the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 8:47 am
William E. Kitchen, age 66, of Knox, died from natural causes at his home on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Born Nov. 30, 1955, in Brookville, he was a son of the late Sheridan L. and Edith J. Gates Kitchen.
William E. Kitchen, age 66, of Knox, died from natural causes at his home on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Leonard L. Smith Sr., 78, of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital with his wife and sons at his side.
Rev. Charles W. Loveless, age 88, of Lebanon, Ohio, formerly of Oil City, passed away April 8, 2022.
Scott Edward McLaughlin made Heaven his home Thursday, April 7, 2022. He fought a courageous battle against cancer for two years and took his final breath peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Terry Albert Reese, formerly of Fairfield Avenue, Seneca, joined his Savior Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Mary Ann (May) Bacher, 78 of Girard, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital following a lengthy illness.
Lois Ann Schaeffer, 92, of Franklin, passed away at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station following an illness.
Harry Allen Haney, Jr., 64, of Copley, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with his wife, Pam by his side.
Holly Christine Cole Joe, 37, of New Bethlehem, received her beautiful white angel wings Sunday, April 3, 2022, while surrounded by family.
Thomas W. Meehan Jr., 73 of Oil City, passed away at the Collins House on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022.
June Ramona (Witherup) Bonetti, 93, of Clintonville, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Orchard Manor.
Harold Eugene Reed, 87, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mary E. Martz, age 92, of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Gary D. “Tub” Neal, 80, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday evening, April 12, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
A memorial service for Alice M. Gates Godfrey will be held Saturday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m. in the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church.
Timothy James Kay, 55, a lifelong Franklin resident, died peacefully at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Facility at Harrisville. Tim had been confined to convalescent care since suffering injuries in an automobile accident on June 11, 2004.
Lois Ruth (Powers) Boyer, of New Bethlehem, slipped into the arms of Jesus at her home Tuesday, April 12, 2022. What a glorious Easter celebration she will have.
Carole Johnston Barrett, 89, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home in Elk City with her daughter by her side.
Pamela Elaine Hynes, age 78, of Oil City, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 11, 2022, at her residence.
Rex W. Baker, 67, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 11, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Joseph M. West, age 84, of Seneca, died Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Ruth Ann Sullivan, 65, of Meadville, formerly of Sligo, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Grove Nursing Home in Greenville.
Norman M. Weaver, 97, of Rockland, died early Sunday morning, April 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, while surrounded by his loving family.
Russell A. “Russ” McNany, 83, of Emlenton, Allegheny Township, Butler County, passed away Monday morning, April 11, 2022, at The Grove in New Wilmington.
Robin L. Counselman, 63 of Meadville, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home.
Larry H. Stanley, 86, of Seneca, died Thursday night, April 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following a brief illness.
Frank George Rick, 92, a well-known resident of 114 Gilfillan Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 2:45 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022.
Chloe Ann Drelick, 77, of Oil City, passed away in her home at 12:23 a.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Shirley Jane (Crooks) Pence, age 97 of New Bethlehem, was born in Distant, Armstrong County, on March 8, 1925, to Clyde and Orie Bowser Crooks. She passed away of natural causes at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem on Sunday morning, April 10, 2022.
Richard Keith “Rick” Slike, 68,of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Guy W. Shoup, 93, of Emlenton, Richland Township, Clarion County, a well known, long time, Emlenton and Foxburg business man, passed away late Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, while in the comfort of his home.
Catherine Ellen Courtney, age 86, of Ponte Vedra, Florida, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.
Leo David “Dave” Callahan, 87, a resident of County Acres and formerly of Oil City passed away Sunday April 3, 2022.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Doris Jane Burrell “Janie”, continued on her journey, April 4th, 2022.
The family of Thomas E. Clark of Franklin sorrowfully announce the loss of our dear brother who passed March 22, 2022.
Charlotte Louise Meminger Bower, 82, of Franklin, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Louis Dalmaso, 102, formerly of Sugarcreek, passed away peacefully Oct. 7, 2021, in Harrisburg.
Buying musical instruments; guitars, accordions, horns, d…
Round hay bales stored inside, $25 each. Call (814)797-0240
Found April 10th - broken gold chain with rhinestones in …
Found medium size black dog in Fairmont City. Please cont…
Public Notice Sealed proposals shall be received by the B…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Aerus Electrolux Sales, Service, Supplies, Vacuums, Shamp…