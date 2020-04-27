William Earl Reed, age 74, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at his home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bill was born on Jan. 22, 1946, in Brookville, to the Kenneth Earl Reed and Mary Bookwalter Reed McEntire. He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School. Following high school, Bill enlisted in the Army where he served three years. Upon return from the Army, he was employed as a tanker driver with Selker Brothers and W.G. Satterlee & Sons. On Sept. 22, 1967, he married Delores Schrecengost Reed. They raised two daughters, Lisa and Mindi.