William Earl Reed

William Earl Reed

William Earl Reed, age 74, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at his home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bill was born on Jan. 22, 1946, in Brookville, to the Kenneth Earl Reed and Mary Bookwalter Reed McEntire. He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School. Following high school, Bill enlisted in the Army where he served three years. Upon return from the Army, he was employed as a tanker driver with Selker Brothers and W.G. Satterlee & Sons. On Sept. 22, 1967, he married Delores Schrecengost Reed. They raised two daughters, Lisa and Mindi.

To plant a tree in memory of William Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.