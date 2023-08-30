On Saturday, Aug. 26, William “Bill” Travis Grinstead, Jr., 89, of Franklin, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, his wife at his side.
Born Sept. 7, 1933 in Edwardsville, Illinois, to William Grinstead, Sr. and Mary Grinstead, Bill was one of eight children. He was the first boy to arrive in the family after four sisters being born, Wilma, Joyce, Virginia and Betty. His brothers, John, Bob and David followed, to round out the eight siblings.
Brenda Ann Hale, age 56, a Clarion resident and Nickleville native, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and her fur babies following a long, tough battle with cancer.
Brendan Peter George, 49, of Brookville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Brookville Hospital. Born on Jan. 25, 1974, he was the son of (the late) Edward George and Ruth O’Neill George of Lucinda.