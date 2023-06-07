William H. "Bill" Williams

William H. ‘Bill’ Williams

William H. “Bill” Williams, age 95, of Tionesta, died on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Warren.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1927 in Goin, Tennessee, son of the late Silas and Louester Jane (Gregg) Williams.

Myra Jean Weaver
Myra Jean Weaver

Myra Jean Weaver, 80, of Meadville, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Marquette Hospice House, surrounded by her loved ones.

Barbara J. Bailey
Barbara J. Bailey

Barbara J. Bailey, 74, of Shippenville, reunited with her husband, Gary, in Heaven on Friday, June 2, 2023, a day after what would have been their 55th anniversary.

Matthew James Burns
Matthew James Burns

Matthew James Burns, 63, of St. George, Rockland Township, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca early Sunday morning, June 4, 2023, following a lengthy illness.

David R. FitzGerald
David R. FitzGerald

David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.

Russell S. Stahlman
Russell S. Stahlman

Russell S. Stahlman, 95, of Oil City, died on Friday evening, June 2, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Samuel Harrison Weckerly
Samuel Harrison Weckerly

Samuel Harrison Weckerly, 79, of Parker passed away Friday morning (06-02-23) at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot, following an illness.

Karen D. Myers
Karen D. Myers

Karen D. Myers, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Earl F. Smith
Earl F. Smith

Earl F. Smith, 82, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

Robert J. Schupp
Robert J. Schupp

Robert J. Schupp, 97, of Fryburg passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Robert R. “Bob” Creighton
Robert R. “Bob” Creighton

Robert R. “Bob” Creighton, 89, of Seneca, passed away at his home while surrounded by family on Saturday morning, June 3, 2023, following an extended illness.

Elizabeth S. Williams
Elizabeth S. Williams

Elizabeth S. Williams, age 77 of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the West Shore Hospital.

Marjorie A. 'Margie' Hilyer
Marjorie A. 'Margie' Hilyer

Marjorie A. “Margie” Hilyer (nee Ebbert), 77, of Dempseytown, passed from this Earth on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a brief struggle with cardiac issues.

Mary Jane Mullen
Mary Jane Mullen

Mary Jane Mullen, 86, of Nickelville, Route 38, Emlenton, Richland Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord while in the company of her loving family, late Wednesday evening May 31, 2023 at home.

Dennis 'Triple M' Paul McMasters
Dennis 'Triple M' Paul McMasters

Husband, father, educator, Dennis “Triple M” Paul McMasters, 72, of Franklin, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 as his family was by his side.

Beverly L. Hale
Beverly L. Hale

Beverly L. Hale, 81, of Tionesta, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, following a brave and courageous fight with cancer. Her faith in the Lord carried her through those two years.

Edward Bergin memorial set

A memorial service for Edward “Ed” James Bergin will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St. in Franklin, at 11 a.m. Saturday with visitation to be held from 10 to 11 a.m.

Gale Bittinger

Gale E. “Butch” Bittinger, 80, of Garner, NC, formerly of northern Butler Co. passed away Friday morning (05-26-23) in Garner. He was the husband of Ruth Ann, and uncle to several nieces and nephew in the Parker-Emlenton area.

Nancy Jean (Dougherty) Brocious
Nancy Jean (Dougherty) Brocious

Nancy Jean (Dougherty) Brocious, 86, formerly of Beautiful Lookout in New Bethlehem, went to meet her Heavenly Father and be reunited with her Husband on May 27.

Debra Jean Hollis
Debra Jean Hollis

Debra Jean Hollis, 64, of Clarion, passed on to heaven peacefully from this life onto the next at her residence on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Joyce Elaine Daugherty
Joyce Elaine Daugherty

Joyce Elaine Daugherty, 68, of Rockland, died Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer.

Michele 'Shelly' Goodman
Michele 'Shelly' Goodman

Michele “Shelly” Goodman, 47 of Tionesta passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at home surrounded by her family, after a brief battle with cancer.

Barbara L. Bartley
Barbara L. Bartley

Barbara L. Bartley, 81, of Huey, passed away on May 27, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Betty J. Confer
Betty J. Confer

Betty J. Confer, 82, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Patricia L. Houben
Patricia L. Houben

Patricia L. Houben, age 85, a servant of the Lord Jesus and dedicated to serve Him til death, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2023.

Kenneth E. Emmett Sr.
Kenneth E. Emmett Sr.

Kenneth E. Emmett Sr., age 83, of Grove City, formerly of Nectarine, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, May 28, 2023.