William H. Conn, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Born Dec. 24, 1936, in Oil City, he was the only child of the late Dr. Harry D. and Ann MacDowell Conn.
Carl Bialo, 88, of Oil City passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his home.
Cynthia “Cindy” Kaylor, 59, of Harrisville, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center.
On the morning of Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Nola K. Riley passed away peacefully at the age of 88 years, in her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life is announced for Marcia K. Maul, 85, who passed away on March 15, 2022.
A memorial service for Paulette Zarichnak, who died Feb. 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at West Hickory United Methodist Church, 3509 Main St., West Hickory, with Pastor Kathy Dom officiating.
Dorothy W. “Dode” Ochs Clesi, 90, of Greenville, formerly of Lucinda and Oil City, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, following a lengthy struggle with dementia.
Louis W Kraft, MD died unexpectedly on April 7, 2022, of natural causes.
A memorial service will be held for Barbara Snyder Anderson, age 72, of Ramseur, NC, formerly of Polk. Barbara passed away on February 14th in Ramseur.
Ida M. “Mickey” Cubitt LaPlaca, age 100, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Rebecca “Becky” Ann Baker, 89, of Franklin passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab, Oil City.
Donald D. Oglesby, 92, of West Home Road, Emlenton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
LeAnne Renee Rankin, 60, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family and friends.
Danny R. Parson, 62, of Franklin, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after an extended illness.
Barbara E. Carr, 92, of Emlenton, peacefully passed away March 30, 2022, surrounded by her family at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield, Ohio.
Ronald E. “Ronnie” Ames, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on his 80th birthday. Ronnie was born in Dempseytown on May 3, 1942, to the late Edward and Helen Mitchell Ames.
Norma L. Wiser, 91, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service for Terry A. Reese will be held Saturday, May 14, at the Seneca United Methodist Church located at 196 E. State Road, Seneca.
All funeral services and visitation for Karen L. Shepard, 65, of Seneca, have been postponed.
Francis T. “Bud” Baran, 84, of Shippenville, passed away at Clarion Hospital Tuesday, May 3, 2022, following a long battle with heart disease.
John “Jack” C. Toth, 83, of Oil City, passed away at Oakwood Heights on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with his family by his side.
Mary Kay Powley, 89, a long-time resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at The Caring Place.
Edward E. Rodgers, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City where he had resided for the past five years.
Frederick Armstrong McComb III, 72 of Sandy Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Grove City on November 14, 1949 to the late Frederick Armstrong McComb, Jr, and Frances Berrisford. He was a graduate of Lakeview High …
Betty L. Wygant, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Brevillier Village in Erie.
Anthony John Oleksak, “Tony” died in the care of Hospice of Warren County, at Warren General Hospital, Warren, on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022.
Karen Lee Shepard (née Kitner), 65, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of Monday, May 2, 2022 in her home.
Cheryl A. (Brady) Scott, age 59, of Tionesta, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Victor Allen Wonderling, 87, of Franklin passed away at 5:52 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Claribel A. Fritz, 85, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab after an extended illness.
Ronald L. Boozer passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the age of 60, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Larry Norman Confer, 79, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully Monday, May 2, 2022, at home with his family by his side.
David J. Anderson, 71, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Patricia A. Etzel Neely, age 88, of Knox, passed away early Monday morning, May 2, 2022, at McKinley Healthcare Center in Brookville following an extended period of declining health.
Alice B. Hawk, 87, of Sewickley, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Masonic Village at Sewickley.
Ina Edna “Eddie” Stricker, 85, of Emlenton, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Debra Ellen Wenner, 62, of Clarion, formerly of Oil City, passed away on April 26, 2022.
Carol L. Harris, 75, of Oil City, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
Arnold L. “Jake” Mays, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family.
Alice May Fulton, age 80 of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Allegheny Health Network-Wexford Hospital.
