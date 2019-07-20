William H. Meager Sr., 73, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully July 18, 2019, at home.
William was born June 10, 1946, in Pittsburgh. He was the son of the late William D. Meager and Anna Johnston Meager.
William graduated from Langley High School.
After graduation William proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1968 in the Vietnam Era.
William married Linda Lavorini on Aug. 28, 1965. Together the couple celebrated 53 years of marriage and had two sons, William and Robert.
William worked for LTV Steel as a millwright for 23 years. He retired from Pittsburgh Water and Sewage after 22 years as a plant operator.
William was a member of the American Legion in Franklin and the Olympia Club in Pittsburgh.
He loved to spend time with his family. William loved spending time in the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda of Kennerdell; his sons, William H. Meager Jr. and his wife Renee of Latrobe and Robert L. Meager of Kennerdell; his sister Marion Lambert of Bridgeville; his brother, Richard Meager of Carnegie; his grandchildren, Christian Riley and his wife Jennifer of Maryland, Anthony J. Venturella of Florida; and one great-grandson, Winston G. Riley of Maryland.
William was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Francee Meager and brother-in-law, Thomas Lambert.
The family suggests memorial donations be sent to Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, 15202.
Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is handling the arrangements.
