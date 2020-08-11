William 'Jake' Charles Dennis Smith

William "Jake" Charles Dennis Smith

William "Jake" Charles Dennis Smith, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born Aug. 16, 1955, he was a son of the late John Fillgrove and Helen Spencer.

To plant a tree in memory of William Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.