William "Bill" Joseph Barrett, age 79, of Cumming, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
He was born in 1939 in Oil City, to the late William and Helen Barrett.
Bill was a proud United States Navy veteran. During his time in the Navy, Bill served as an Aircraft Mechanic on the U.S.S. Valley Forge and was a member of the original NAS Dobbins flight crew. He later worked and retired from 3M Company. Bill and his wife, Jannie owned EBS Business services.
Throughout his life, he had many accomplishments, but his favorite was his family. Bill loved history and anything to do with trains. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed dearly. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughters, Susan Marie and Kathleen Barrett.
Bill lives on through his loving wife, Jannie Barrett; son, John Barrett; stepsons, Michael (Nancy) Smallwood, and Larry (Melody) Smallwood; stepdaughter, Sheri (Patrick) Gilligan; sisters, Betsy (Matt) Hajduk, and Carmen (Larry) Lawrence; grandchildren, Emily (Alan) Ostendorf, Dayna (Alex) Bernier, Taylor Smallwood, Shelby Smallwood, Lauren Smallwood, Andrew (Sarah) Smallwood, Nathan Smallwood, and Brantley Smallwood; along with many other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Bill will be held Friday, July 12, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, Georgia with the Rev. Dave Mullis officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 16, at 2 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, with military honors.
Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, Georgia 30040 is in charge of arrangements.
