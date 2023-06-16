William L. Pollock

Leo C. Yahner, 79, a longtime resident of Franklin, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie with his family by his side, following complications resulting from a recent illness.
Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, Boyd D. Sharrar passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 30, 2023 at 1:35 a.m. at the Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.
William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr., 67, a resident of Franklin (Victory Heights), died peacefully at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health, with his family by his side.
David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.