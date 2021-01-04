William Lee Amon, age 84, of 918 E. Eighth St., Bloomsburg, died at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, after an illness.
Born in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on April 16, 1936, he was a son of the late Ralph and Mary Ellen (Shull) Amon. He was a 1954 graduate of Cranberry High School. A longtime resident of Franklin, he resided in Bloomsburg since 2015.
With the announcement of the lifting of Gov. Wolf's temporary mitigation restrictions placed on businesses, now set to expire at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, visitation for Carolyn McFadden will be public and held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 C…
Marilyn J. Silves, 85, formerly of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion where she fought a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was greatly loved and cared for by all of the staff there.