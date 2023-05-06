William Martin Henry

William Martin Henry

William Martin Henry, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2023, one day shy of his 70th birthday. He died after a battle with cancer.

Born May 5, 1953, he was the only child of Barbara Willison Lovell and Eugene Henry. His mother preceded him in death in 2019 and his father in 2007. He was lovingly raised by his legal guardians and maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Naomi Willison. They passed in 1992 and 2003.

Ira E. Truitt

Ira E. Truitt, age 89 of Fairmount City, passed away Friday morning, May 5, 2023 at his home following a period of declining health.

Richard Oxenham
Richard Oxenham

Richard Oxenham, 84, of Winter Springs, Florida died on April 29, 2023, following a 5 year battle with chronic kidney disease and cancer. Born Oct. 14, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of James and Elsie Oxenham.

Jacqueline L. Hazlett
Jacqueline L. Hazlett

Jacqueline L. Hazlett, 67, of Oil City passed away May 4, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer, which she has fought since 2016.

Gregory Thomas Bean
Gregory Thomas Bean

Gregory Thomas Bean, age 38, of Meadville, formerly of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on May 3, 2023, at his residence.

James Arthur Lynn
James Arthur Lynn

James Arthur Lynn, 90, of Utica, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Born, Nov. 20, 1932 in Westmoreland County, he was the son of Ottis and Isabell Hiles Lynn. He married Hazel Gehres on Oct. 11, 1958, and she survives.

Mary Lou Fritz

Mary Lou Fritz, 69, of Lakewood, New York passed away on May 4, 2023, at Heritage Park Skilled Nursing Facility, after a 15-year valiant battle with ovarian cancer.

Diane Winters
Diane Winters

Diane Winters, 71, of Woodstock, Georgia, formerly of the Rocky Grove and Franklin area, passed away April 21, 2023, after her fifth bout with cancer.

Mary M. Baker

Mary M. Baker, 90, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Dennis E. McCauley
Dennis E. McCauley

Dennis E. McCauley, 70, of Oil City, entered Heaven on April 30, 2023 after a period of extended illness. He passed away at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Ernest Dale Miller
Ernest Dale Miller

Ernest Dale Miller, age 90, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Genevieve Mae 'Genny' Hitchcock
Genevieve Mae 'Genny' Hitchcock

Genevieve Mae “Genny” Hitchcock, 86, of Strattanville, entered into the loving arms of her savior at the Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after a sudden illness.

Virginia T. Smith
Virginia T. Smith

Virginia T. Smith, 100, of Franklin, passed away at the Caring Place at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Donald 'Don' Bacher
Donald 'Don' Bacher

Donald “Don” Bacher, age 72, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 29, 2023 after battling a long illness.

Arthur 'Art' P. Clow
Arthur 'Art' P. Clow

Arthur “Art” P. Clow, 90, of Marienville, died Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

James A. 'Rabbit' Bish
James A. 'Rabbit' Bish

James A. “Rabbit” Bish, age 83 of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday evening, April 29, 2023 at his home following an illness.

Shawn Eric Vincent
Shawn Eric Vincent

Shawn Eric Vincent, 60, of Leeper, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Shawn was resting at home, surrounded by his family, and under the compassionate care of Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, for which the family is very grateful.

Thomas E. 'Tom' James

Thomas E. “Tom” James, 70, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday April 26, 2023 at his home after a period of declining health.

Vernon “Lee” Baker
Vernon “Lee” Baker

Vernon “Lee” Baker, 82 of Carlton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his residence following an extended illness.

James C. Hays
James C. Hays

James C. Hays passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital due to a heart attack following gastrointestinal complications. Jim was born May 5, 1933 and lived in Polk all his life but loved traveling, having visited 49 states and Canada.

Shirley E. Schoonover
Shirley E. Schoonover

Shirley E. Schoonover, 87, of Oil City, died on Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Jolene F. Miller
Jolene F. Miller

Jolene F. Miller, 84, of Union City and formerly of Franklin, passed away on April 26, 2023 at AHN St. Vincent, Erie, surrounded by her family.

James H. Marshall
James H. Marshall

James H. Marshall, 78, of Franklin, a well-known former Franklin Police Officer and Franklin City Council member passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on April 26, 2023.

Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts
Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts

Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts, 60, of Lake Lucy Rd., Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023 at her home.

Joseph A. 'Joe' Daley
Joseph A. 'Joe' Daley

Joseph A. “Joe” Daley passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Franklin, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was 50 years old.

Mary Ann Kendrick
Mary Ann Kendrick

Mary Ann Kendrick, 91, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Rosalind Mae 'Roz' Wagner
Rosalind Mae 'Roz' Wagner

Rosalind Mae “Roz” Wagner, age 78 of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Michael H. Eakin
Michael H. Eakin

Michael H. Eakin, 68, of Franklin, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family early Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023.

Melanie Ann Lowrey
Melanie Ann Lowrey

Melanie Ann Lowrey, 80, of Foxburg, passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.