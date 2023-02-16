William "Mike" Kelly

William “Mike” Kelly, 72, of Rocky Grove, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

He was born in Grove City on Aug. 12, 1950 to the late Oakley Bishop Kelly and Eleanor Louise (Coulter) Kelly Phipps.

Robert E. Houston
Robert E. Houston, Jr., age 59, of Tionesta, formerly of New Castle, died on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Clarion Hospital in Clarion, following a year-long battle with cancer.

Other Deaths DK

Clifford E. Lake, 85, of Oil City, passed away early Sunday morning, Feb. 12, 2023 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Helen Marie King, 101, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2023, at Sugar Creek Station Nursing Home in Franklin.

Dolores R. 'Dee' Groves
Dolores R. “Dee” Groves, 82, a current resident of Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Center, a former longtime resident of Colonial Manor in Franklin died peacefully at 12:57 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, with her beloved family by her side.

Todd Pfertsh
As a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son, Todd Pfertsh’s love of family did not end with his death.

Mildred 'Millie' Grandelis
Heaven opened its gate and Jesus standing there said, “Welcome Home.” Mildred “Millie” Grandelis, age 102, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023 at her residence.

Joyce A. Hoak
Mrs. Joyce A. Hoak, 88, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.

Joel E. Roberts
Joel E. Roberts, 83, of Titusville, passed away Sunday evening Feb. 12, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Theodora “Dora” Vis
Theodora “Dora” Vis, 96, of Walnut St., Brookville, passed away peacefully late Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her home following a period of declining health.

Rev. John H. Steele
Rev. John H. Steele,76, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, holding hands with both of his children on Friday, Feb. 10th 2023.

Christopher Heydrick
Christopher Heydrick, Jr., 87, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 6, 2023, with his wife, Peggy, of nearly 60 years by his side.

Letha M. Winger
Letha M. Winger, 72, of Reno, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Collins House surrounded by her family.

Marion Eugene 'Gene' McDowell
Marion Eugene “Gene” McDowell, 80, retired Quaker State executive, formerly of Seneca, Pennsylvania, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family, after a brief illness.

Mar-c Corbett
Mar-c Corbett, 92, of Foxburg entered into Eternal Rest with her Lord and Savior early Thursday afternoon (Feb. 9, 2023) of natural causes at her residence.

Marlene J. Dennison
Marlene J. Dennison, 91, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, while a resident of Penn Highlands McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Elu P. Lawrence

Elu P. Lawrence, 77, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at his home in Harrisburg.

Rick Fletcher
Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family. He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009.

William F. Bemis
William F. Bemis, age 88, of West Hickory, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville. He was born on May 3, 1934 in Tionesta, son of the late Leon B. and Cathyleen E. (Blum) Bemis.

Kenneth William Ferringer
Kenneth William Ferringer, 83, of Parker, passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1939 in Sligo, son of the late Mary Jane Sherman-Buzzard and Dart William Ferringer.

Kay Say
Kay (Fisher) Say, 88, of Seneca, went home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2023, following a brief illness.

Keith A. Mullen
Keith A. Mullen, 83, of North Riverview Drive, Parker, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023 at his home while in the company of his loving family.

Meriam E. Shook
Meriam E. Shook, 91 of Sligo, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, after a long period of declining health. She had been a resident of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center for the last ten years.

Furthermore - Richard C. Lewis Jr.

Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.

Keith A. Mullen, 83, of Parker, Hovey Township, Armstrong County, passed away early Tuesday morning at his residence.