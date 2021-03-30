William 'Moose' Russell Emery

On the evening of Sunday, March 21, 2021, Moose passed away after a long battle with Amyloidosis while being cared for by family and staff at Richmond Heights Place, an assisted care facility, near Cleveland, Ohio.
Born in Oil City on Nov. 11, 1953, to Bob and Patsy Emery, Moose attended Oil City Senior High School, where he played sports, including football and wrestling.
William M. "Bill" Whitehill, 81, of Knox, a well-known former Emlenton resident and retired bank officer, entered heaven's gates early Monday morning, March 22, 2021, at his home while in the company of his loving wife and grandson.