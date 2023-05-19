William R. Kane

William R. Kane, 83, of Butler, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday May 16, 2023, at Lowrie Place, a nursing home in Butler.

He was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Oil City, the son of the late Richard Patrick and Mary (Wagner) Kane.

Erma Kathleen Martin
Erma Kathleen Martin

Erma Kathleen was born the daughter of Delbert and Mildred (Beach) Jack on April 2, 1931, at home in Kilgore. She passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, in Lynchburg, VA.

Shirley Boorech
Shirley Boorech

God came to get a special angel. Shirley Boorech, 92, of Knox passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at her home.

Marion Eugene 'Gene' McDowell
Marion Eugene 'Gene' McDowell

Marion Eugene “Gene” McDowell, 80, retired Quaker State executive, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by his immediate family, after a brief illness.

Larry R. Waitz
Larry R. Waitz

Larry R. Waitz, 78, of Titusville, and longtime Rouseville Photographer, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.

Martha M. Leri
Martha M. Leri

Martha M. Leri, 92, of Meadville, passed away after a short illness, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Wesbury United Methodist Community.

Shirley Faye Guth
Shirley Faye Guth

Shirley Faye Guth of Shippenville passed from this life on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at UPMC Northwest with her children at her side. She was 85.

Michael H. Winkler
Michael H. Winkler

Michael H. Winkler, 66, of Franklin, passed away at his residence at 9:48 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 after a four-year courageous battle with cancer.

Donald L. Baker
Donald L. Baker

Donald L. Baker, 91, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

John Wallace
John Wallace

John William Wallace, a resident of Franklin, formerly of Tionesta, unexpectedly passed away Saturday at the age of 58, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends.

Charles R. Majesky
Charles R. Majesky

Charles R. “Chooch” Majesky, 74, of Venus, formerly of Philadelphia, died at UPMC Northwest on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 following a brief battle with cancer.

Elwood C. Neiswonger
Elwood C. Neiswonger

Elwood C. Neiswonger, 87, of Penn Street, New Bethlehem, died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Maxine L. Lauffer
Maxine L. Lauffer

Maxine L. Lauffer, 98, of Marble passed away at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca on May 14, 2023.

Patricia A. Greenlee
Patricia A. Greenlee

Patricia A. Greenlee, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, following a period of declining health. She was a longtime resident of Victory Heights and most recently resided in Franklin with her sister Linda who was also her caretaker.

Ellen Powell

Ellen Powell, 65, of Tionesta, passed away of natural causes on May 13, 2023 at her residence.

Richard 'Dick' E. Perry
Richard 'Dick' E. Perry

Richard “Dick” E. Perry, age 72, of Oil City, died Friday, May 12, 2023 as a result of an accidental fire behind his home.

Ann L. Aiken
Ann L. Aiken

Ann L. Aiken, 76, of Emlenton passed away May 12, 2023 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

Samuel Arthur Swartz
Samuel Arthur Swartz

Samuel Arthur Swartz, 89, of Utica, went to Heaven in the evening of May 12, 2023 at The Caring Place with his family by his side.

Mark W. 'Hunter' Anderson
Mark W. 'Hunter' Anderson

Mark W. “Hunter” Anderson, 66, a well-known and loved Franklin area resident and businessman, died peacefully Friday, May 12, 2023 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.

Patsy Ann Lawrence
Patsy Ann Lawrence

Patsy Ann Lawrence, 74, of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023 at the Autumn Grove Health Care in Harrisville following a lengthy illness.

John L. Motzer
John L. Motzer

John L. Motzer, age 72, of Tionesta, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his home in Tionesta.

Edna L. Ferringer

Edna L. Ferringer, 94, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Titusville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

Furthermore - Glenn L. Bauder

Glenn L. Bauder, 83, a resident of 674 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family following a period of declining health.

Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter
Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter

Shirley Ann (Troutman) Heeter, 90, of Parker passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Parker Personal Care where she had been a resident for the last several years.

Dollie J. Moore
Dollie J. Moore

Dollie J. Moore, 75, of Titusville, passed away Tuesday morning May 9, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Kenneth DuWayne Dittman
Kenneth DuWayne Dittman

Kenneth DuWayne Dittman, age 72 of Franklin and formerly of Lamartine, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 9, 2023 at his home, following an illness.

Debbie L. Fox
Debbie L. Fox

Debbie L. Fox, 52, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ER.

Eileen Anne (Bonini) Master
Eileen Anne (Bonini) Master

Eileen Anne (Bonini) Master, 72, of Parker passed away Monday morning (05-08-23) at Parker Personal Care Home following complications due to diabetes.

Geraldine M. 'Gerry' McMillen
Geraldine M. 'Gerry' McMillen

Geraldine M. “Gerry” McMillen of Summerville, 88 years old, passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2023 at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor dementia wing, with family at her side.