William R. Sloan 'Bill' Celebration of Life

William R. Sloan "Bill"

Please join us as we celebrate the life of William R. Sloan "Bill". Let us remember that we are coming together to recognize him and his achievements and not to mourn a life lost.

To honor his life, we will gather as one on June 11, at noon, at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 39817 Spring Creek Road, Titusville.

Elizabeth Breene Gilger

A memorial service for Elizabeth Breene Gilger will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City on Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon, church pastor, officiating.

Elizabeth M. Neely

Elizabeth M. Neely, age 99, formerly of Knox, died early Friday morning, June 4, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

David P. Zilafro
Philbert C. 'Phil' Dietrich
Philbert C. 'Phil' Dietrich

Philbert C. "Phil" Dietrich, age 72, of Tionesta, formerly of Michigan and Westview, PA, died Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at his home in Tionesta.

Pastor Stephen Lester Henry
Pastor Stephen Lester Henry

Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, joyously arrived Home into the presence of his Lord and Savior in the early hours Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Curtis Paul Baker
Curtis Paul Baker

Curtis Paul Baker, 87 of Carlton, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Stephen Lester Henry

  • Updated

Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, went Home to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Joyce Ann Shull Richey
Joyce Ann Shull Richey

  • Updated

Joyce Ann Shull Richey, 80, was a resident of Sugar Creek Station and went home to be with her Lord on May 29, 2021, after an extended illness. She spent her adult life and raised her family on South Penn Road on Bully Hill in Franklin.

H. Michael 'Mike' Veltri
H. Michael 'Mike' Veltri

  • Updated

H. Michael "Mike" Veltri, age 75 of Reynoldsville, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy illness.

James 'Jim' Russell Colwell
James 'Jim' Russell Colwell

James "Jim" Russell Colwell died of natural causes on May 28, 2021, at Clarion Hospital, eight days after his 87th birthday. He passed away peacefully holding the hand of his wife of 68 years.

Christine L. Daum
Christine L. Daum

Christine L. Daum, age 59, of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at her home in Shippenville. She was born Dec. 23, 1961, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Eugene A. Gold and Clara Jane (Stover) Gold Swimm.

Marsha Rue O'Neil
Marsha Rue O'Neil

Marsha Rue O'Neil, 74, of Knox, completed her trusting journey and faithful walk with the Lord on Earth on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Joyce Ann Shull Richey
Thelma I. Sabella
Thelma I. Sabella

Mrs. Thelma I. Sabella, 94, formerly of Tidioute, passed away on Sunday May 30, 2021, at 2:30 a.m. at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.

Larry Lee Sopher

Larry Lee Sopher, 80, of Franklin, passed away at 10:20 a.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Barbara L. Brown
Barbara L. Brown

Barbara L. Brown, 87, of Bruin, went to be with the Lord Wednesday evening, May 26, 2021, while in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Addison 'Addie' Raine Dolby
Addison 'Addie' Raine Dolby

Addison "Addie" Raine Dolby, precious daughter of Zachary Dolby and Emily Stone of Franklin, passed away after a courageous and brave battle on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh surrounded by her loving family.

Linda L. Lerch
Linda L. Lerch

Linda L. Lerch, 72, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Dolores Jean Madigan

Dolores Jean Madigan, 95, of Rimersburg, formerly of Scranton, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo.

Trueman Weaver Mills
Trueman Weaver Mills

Trueman Weaver Mills entered life on May 27, 1933, and departed on May 27, 2021. Mr. Mills was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death at Mercy Hospital.

Homer Davis Shay
Homer Davis Shay

Homer Davis Shay of Cooperstown, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca at the age of 95. His last days on this earth were in the company of his wife and children.

Donald L. Jones
Donald L. Jones

Donald L. Jones, 91, of Franklin, passed on peacefully to his heavenly home early in the morning of Thursday, May 27th, 2021. Don was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

Raymond Anthony 'Sam' Lauer
Raymond Anthony 'Sam' Lauer

Raymond Anthony "Sam" Lauer, age 94, died peacefully at his home in Seneca on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, following an extended period of declining health.

Robert V. Deeter Sr.
Robert V. Deeter Sr.

Robert V. Deeter Sr., 68, of Cooperstown, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a sudden illness.