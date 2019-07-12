William Richard Aites, 71, of Oil City, died at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday July 10, 2019, at the Collins Hospice House.
Born Nov. 30, 1947, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Theodore H. Aites Sr. and Betty L. Monks Aites.
William served in the United States Marine Corp.
He was married in 1966 to the former Sandra Jean Ossenfort, and she preceded him in death on May 16, 2003.
Bill was of the Methodist faith.
He had worked as a machinist for Glen L. Dehart and Sons.
William enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman in his younger years.
He is survived by the six children and their spouses: Richard William Aites and his wife Wende, Michael Allen Aites and his wife Sandy, Steven Matthew Aites and his wife Lori, Shayne Aleksander Aites and his wife Jeannette, Kimberley Ann Stevenson and her husband Mike and Robin Lynn Brown and her husband Theodore.
Also surviving are the following grandchildren: Chayce, Chancellor, Kayla, Tyler and Colton Aites, Clinton, Gage, Cheyenne and Bailey Stevenson, Samantha and her fiance Ben Goodrum, Adrianne Deloe, and Hunter Deloe; and great-grandchildren Paisley Ballard and Olivia and Camryn Goodrum.
He is also survived by a sister, Sandra Norcross and her husband Norman, and a brother, Ronald Aites.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Theodore Aites Jr., Robert Aites and Raymond Aites.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
chNs