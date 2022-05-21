William Robert Stroop, 88, of Shippenville passed away at his home Nov. 13, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held for William on Saturday, May 28, at 1 p.m. at his and Kathy’s residence at 384 Deer Lane, Shippenville (GPS will say Knox).

To plant a tree in memory of William Stroop as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mark Trapano
Obituaries

Mark Trapano

Mark Trapano suddenly passed away in the early morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home in Nectarine.

Michael L. Elder
Obituaries

Michael L. Elder

Michael L. Elder, 60, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, May 16, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Robert McElhattan Sr. service changes

The location of the funeral services for Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, has changed to Grace EC Church, 2561 Grace Church Road, Knox. The services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. There will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the services.

Nancy L. Thomas
Obituaries

Nancy L. Thomas

Nancy L. Thomas, 80, of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca surrounded by her family and went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Virginia Patrick
Obituaries

Virginia Patrick

Virginia Patrick, age 91, a longtime resident of the Tionesta area went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following a stay at Highland Oaks Water Run in Clarion.

Oren 'Bud' Solida
Obituaries

Oren 'Bud' Solida

Oren “Bud” Solida, 85, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Obituaries

Pamela S. Curley

Pamela S. Curley, 67, of Franklin, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.

Edna Alice Malone
Obituaries

Edna Alice Malone

Edna Alice Malone of Cooperstown was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world surrounded by her Daughters on Monday, May 16, 2022, at age 83.

Patricia A. Sharrar
Obituaries

Patricia A. Sharrar

Patricia A. Sharrar, age 81, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her family.

Robert McElhattan Sr.
Obituaries

Robert McElhattan Sr.

Robert McElhattan Sr., 88, of Knox, passed away at Clarion Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022, after suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Cleora Ann Dotterrer
Obituaries

Cleora Ann Dotterrer

Cleora Ann Dotterrer, age 78, of Marienville, passed away peacefully Monday, May 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Irene Rosella Rinker
Obituaries

Irene Rosella Rinker

Irene Rosella Rinker, 96, formerly of Knox, passed away at the Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Obituaries

Alice R. Bish

Alice R. Bish, age 84, of Indiana, formerly of Distant, and wife of the late Malcolm Bish, passed away Saturday morning May 14, 2022, at the Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Blacklick.

Kenneth Eugene Williams 'Ken'
Obituaries

Kenneth Eugene Williams 'Ken'

Kenneth Eugene Williams “Ken”, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at UF Health The Villages Hospital, Florida. He had recently celebrated his 90th birthday Feb 14, 2022.

Josephine Donna 'Patty' Neese
Obituaries

Josephine Donna 'Patty' Neese

Josephine Donna “Patty” Neese, 92, formerly of Foxburg, passed away late Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City while in the company of her loving family.

Obituaries

Linda S. Baker

Linda S. Baker, 71, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:22 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, in The Caring Place in Franklin.

Patricia K. Scierka
Obituaries

Patricia K. Scierka

Patricia K. Scierka, 88, of Coraopolis and formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday May 14, 2022, at ProMedica in Greentree.

Benjamin R. Ritter
Obituaries

Benjamin R. Ritter

Benjamin “Ben” Ritter, 33, passed away the morning of April 27, 2022, at his home in Brentwood, Pennsylvania after a three-year battle with cancer.

Julius Otto Bihler Jr.
Obituaries

Julius Otto Bihler Jr.

Julius Otto Bihler Jr. “Bud”, 85 of Millcreek Township, Utica, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Grace Marie Shiner
Obituaries

Grace Marie Shiner

Grace Marie Shiner, age 61 of Shippenville (formerly of New Bethlehem), was born in Armstrong County on September 8, 1960, to Shirley Watt. She passed away after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer at her home in Shippenville on May 13, 2022.

Obituaries

Dr. Mary R. Hardwick

Dr. Mary R. Hardwick, Clarion University Professor Emeritus and Theatre Director, died in Fort Myers, Florida, on November 3, 2021. She was 92 years young.

Joan K. Smith
Obituaries

Joan K. Smith

Joan K. Smith, 91, joined her husband and daughter in heaven on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Harry R. Detar
Obituaries

Harry R. Detar

Harry R. Detar, 80, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.

Melanie S. (Turk) Connelly
Obituaries

Melanie S. (Turk) Connelly

Melanie S. (Turk) Connelly, 61, of Sandy Lake, formerly of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her husband and family early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, at AHN Grove City in Grove City.

Joyce F. Zuck
Obituaries

Joyce F. Zuck

Joyce F. Zuck, 79, of Tionesta passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare after a period of declining health.

Gloria Gay (Kunselman) Sullivan
Obituaries

Gloria Gay (Kunselman) Sullivan

Gloria Gay (Kunselman) Sullivan, 49, of Oak Ridge, died Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.

Cathy L. Neal
Obituaries

Cathy L. Neal

Cathy L. Neal, 74, of Brookville, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022 at Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Paul and Lois Lauer service set

There will be a memorial service for Paul and Lois Lauer at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville with the Rev. Harold O. Jacobson presiding.

Bernard Baker
Obituaries

Bernard Baker

Bernard Baker, 89, of Kennerdell passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehab Home in New Castle.

Doris R. White
Obituaries

Doris R. White

Doris R. White, 86, of Franklin passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.