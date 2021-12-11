Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete.

Becky Faith Dombrosky
Becky Faith Dombrosky

Becky Faith Dombrosky, 61, of Franklin, passed away at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following an illness.

Robert E. 'Bob' Perry
Robert E. 'Bob' Perry

Robert E. “Bob” Perry, 83, of Seneca, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, following complications of Covid.

Kenneth R. “Ken” Foster
Kenneth R. “Ken” Foster

Kenneth R. “Ken” Foster, 77, of Chicora, formerly of the Rimersburg area, went to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021, at the emergency department at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Dennis Horner
Dennis Horner

Dennis Horner, 86, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Louis A. 'Tony' Bauer
Louis A. 'Tony' Bauer

Louis A. “Tony” Bauer, 67, of New Castle, formerly a longtime resident of Lucinda, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021, in his residence.

Edward Brazier
Edward Brazier

Edward Brazier, age 108, just four weeks shy of his 109th birthday, of Clarion County, formerly of Shaler Township died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

Paula Rose Smith
Paula Rose Smith

Paula Rose Smith, 77, of Franklin, passed away at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca from complications from COVID-19.

David A. Clark
David A. Clark

David A. Clark, 60, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021, at his residence.

William Rocco Lutz
William Rocco Lutz

William Rocco Lutz, 74, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8th, 2021, at his family home in Franklin, after a battle with cancer.

Larry Eisenman Jr.
Larry Eisenman Jr.

Larry Eisenman Jr., 43, of Pleasantville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, after a short illness.

Marlene Reynolds Booher
Marlene Reynolds Booher

Marlene Reynolds Booher, 78, of Sandy Lake, was called home by her Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

David H. Armagost
David H. Armagost

David H. Armagost, 79, of Corsica, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, 2021 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a long battle with dementia.

Mary E. McBride
Mary E. McBride

Mary E. McBride, 88, of Oil City, passed peacefully at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Karen L. Fry
Karen L. Fry

Karen L. Fry, 74, of Cranberry, went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday night, Dec. 7, 2021 at her home, while surrounded by her loving family.

Yolanda McWilliams
Yolanda McWilliams

Yolanda Sue McWilliams, age 68, of Tionesta, died on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Frederick Dunlap
Frederick Dunlap

Frederick James “Fred” Dunlap, 57, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 evening at his residence of natural causes.

Tracey L. Rembold
Tracey L. Rembold

Beloved mother and grandmother Tracey L. Rembold, 57, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, following an illness.

Ansel A. 'Tony' Redfield
Ansel A. 'Tony' Redfield

Ansel A. “Tony” Redfield, 69, of Oil City, passed away at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Bradford Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

Derek G. Smith
Derek G. Smith

Derek G. Smith, 56, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Oil City, passed away at his home, unexpectedly of natural causes, on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

James C. Groner
James C. Groner

James C. Groner, 71, of Seneca, passed away Tuesday Dec. 7, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Margaret Aaron
Margaret Aaron

Margaret Elizabeth “Maggie” Aaron, 81, of Crates, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, 2021 at her home.

Cecil E. Smith Jr.
Cecil E. Smith Jr.

Cecil E. Smith Jr. passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2021. Cecil was born on May 31, 1949, in Franklin, to Cecil and Patricia Smith.

Raymond Earl Hudson
Raymond Earl Hudson

Raymond Earl Hudson, 78, of Stoneboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Transitions Health Care, Autumn Grove, in Harrisville, after a long battle with complications of COVID-19.

Dora Ruth Mapes
Dora Ruth Mapes

Dora Ruth Mapes, 82, of Knox, passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Francisca Milliron
Francisca Milliron

With deep sorrow and regret we announce the passing of Francisca Milliron. She was born March 9, 1962, in Manila, Philippines. She passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at her home due to complications from COVID-19.

James L. 'Jim' Conner
James L. 'Jim' Conner

James L. “Jim” Conner, 54, of Strattanville, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

Christy Leigh Cresto
Christy Leigh Cresto

Christy Leigh Cresto, 33, of Export, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Magee-Womens Hospital in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey Lowell Bickel
Jeffrey Lowell Bickel

Jeffrey Lowell Bickel, 65, of Oil City, died on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, of complications from COVID-19.

Dr. Loren J. Prichard
Dr. Loren J. Prichard

Dr. Loren J. Prichard, age 78, of Harborcreek Township, passed away in the loving company of his family on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital.