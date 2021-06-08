William T. "Butch" Wiser, 78, of Sligo, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home.
He was born on March 2, 1943, in Sligo, the son of William Homer and Martha (Hackbarth) Wiser.
Diane R. Gilson, age 82, of Summit Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021, at UPMC Jameson in New Castle.
A celebration of life service in loving remembrance of Janice Hilton is scheduled for Sunday, June 27th at 4 p.m. Please join family and friends as we gather at the Wolf's Den in Knox to share special memories and pay tribute to a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Dinner will be served, …
Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr., 66, a well-known and well-loved resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, following a brief illness.
Stanley R. Rathfon, 81, of Leeper, died peacefully, Monday, June 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Sally Ann Wyant-Clark, 74, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.
Louis Augustine Charest "Diamond Lou" peacefully left this world Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family and a can of Diet Coke.
Robert "Bob" William Lawrence, age 79, of Oil City, passed away after a period of declining health on Friday, June 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Barbara Anne Mason, 62, of Oil City, died Friday evening, June 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by loving family following an extended illness.
Anne Elizabeth Neely, 99, died early Friday morning, June 4, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Lawrence "Sam" Salsgiver, 74, of Leeper passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
The Reverend Paul A. Schill, 93, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge.
Michael "Mike" Allen Slater, 74, of DuBois, born on Feb. 20, 1947, passed away on June 2, 2021. He was the son of Charles Richard and Lois Cornelia (Craig) Slater of Callensburg.
Bonnie Lou Sweitzer, age 83, of Clarion, passed away on June 5, 2021, at her residence of natural causes.
Charles B. Crone, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021, at the UPMC Nothwest Hospital, following an extended illness.
A memorial service for Elizabeth Breene Gilger will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City on Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon, church pastor, officiating.
Please join us as we celebrate the life of William R. Sloan "Bill". Let us remember that we are coming together to recognize him and his achievements and not to mourn a life lost.
James C. Gramlich "Jim", age 85, went peacefully to be with his Lord Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
Norma Grace Karg Zacherl, 95, of Oil City, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, surrounded by her family.
David P. Zilafro, 66, of Franklin; died peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the Good Samaritan Hospice House of Wexford, following a brief battle with cancer.
Philbert C. "Phil" Dietrich, age 72, of Tionesta, formerly of Michigan and Westview, PA, died Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at his home in Tionesta.
Harold H. "Butch" Daum, Jr., 77 of Leeper, formerly of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Pastor Stephen Lester Henry, 43, of Victory Heights, joyously arrived Home into the presence of his Lord and Savior in the early hours Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Curtis Paul Baker, 87 of Carlton, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Alister Lee Daubenspeck, 3, of Franklin passed away at 5:09 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh after an eight month long battle with Leukemia.
Mrs. Maxine Berdessa Brown Bickel DeGerlando, 91, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence.
Helen Louise Irwin, 88, of Renfrew, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Concordia of Wexford.
Joyce Ann Shull Richey, 80, was a resident of Sugar Creek Station and went home to be with her Lord on May 29, 2021, after an extended illness. She spent her adult life and raised her family on South Penn Road on Bully Hill in Franklin.
H. Michael "Mike" Veltri, age 75 of Reynoldsville, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family following a lengthy illness.
James "Jim" Russell Colwell died of natural causes on May 28, 2021, at Clarion Hospital, eight days after his 87th birthday. He passed away peacefully holding the hand of his wife of 68 years.
Christine L. Daum, age 59, of Shippenville, Pennsylvania, died on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021, at her home in Shippenville. She was born Dec. 23, 1961, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Eugene A. Gold and Clara Jane (Stover) Gold Swimm.
Marsha Rue O'Neil, 74, of Knox, completed her trusting journey and faithful walk with the Lord on Earth on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Marilyn Jean McVay Page, 62, of Utica, went to join the Lord on May 31, 2021.
Mrs. Thelma I. Sabella, 94, formerly of Tidioute, passed away on Sunday May 30, 2021, at 2:30 a.m. at Southwoods Assisted Living Community in Titusville.
Larry Lee Sopher, 80, of Franklin, passed away at 10:20 a.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.
