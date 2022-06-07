William W. “Bill” Hunter, 59, of Oil City, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Born in Titusville on Aug. 23, 1962, he was the son of Retha “Cookie” Albaugh Hunter and the late Samuel W. Hunter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 7, 2022 @ 4:52 am
William W. “Bill” Hunter, 59, of Oil City, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Born in Titusville on Aug. 23, 1962, he was the son of Retha “Cookie” Albaugh Hunter and the late Samuel W. Hunter.
A graveside service for Robert C. Allen will be held Saturday, June 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery, 706 Old Route 8, Harrisville.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi, age 73, of President Township, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, gained her angel wings and took her place in Heaven, at the end of the Rainbow Bridge, to welcome all of the dogs and cats into Heaven, with treats in both hands.
Tim H. Keighley, 67, of Limestone, passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a courageous battle with cancer.
On April 11th, 2022, Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon, signed off for a final time on Earth, to take rest in a place much more loving than Oil City — Heaven.
Donald Gale Hicks, age 65, of Titusville, with his family by his side, left this world to go be with his parents on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.
Ernest L. Dunkel, 97, of Columbia, Tenn., formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 in Columbia.
Rendale D. McCanna, 75, of Clarendon, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence.
Carol “Cricket” L. Cross, 74, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Springfield, Ohio.
William W. “Bill” Hunter, 59, of Oil City, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
James R. “Willie” Williamson, 73, of Kane, formerly of Clarion, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Andover Village Skilled Nursing Facility in Andover, Ohio.
Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95, of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township, Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Kane.
Dale R. Dunlap, 52, of Darlington, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia of Cabot.
John L. “Jack” Baker passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. He was 77 years old.
Mildred Helen “Millie” Teeter, 89, a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin, died there peacefully at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a period of declining health, with family at her bedside.
Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95 of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township, Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Kane.
Nancy F. Shook, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler.
Martha Joyce Davis (Hamilton), beloved mother and grandmother went peacefully to be with the Lord May 24th, 2022.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dave on Saturday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at his home at 740 Horn Road, Oil City. Attendees are encouraged to wear anything “camo” as that was Dave’s favorite attire.
Shirley J. King, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Parker Personal Care Home.
Julie A. (Winters) Martz, 34, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly due to diabetic complications on Monday, May 30, 2022, while enjoying her favorite pastime, camping with her family in Ashtabula, Ohio.
John F. Gregory Jr., 60, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his hunting camp in Wyoming.
Frank R. McMillen, 82, of New Bethlehem, died early Thursday morning, June 2, 2022, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
John L. “Jack” Baker, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside.
Lawrence Arthur-Paul Hannold, age 17 days, of Rimersburg went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Leslie E. Cochran, 56, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Oviedo, Florida.
Karen A. Moody Schmader, 60, of Lucinda was welcomed into Jesus’s loving arms on Thursday, June 2, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home after a seven-year battle with breast cancer.
Mary E. Bean, 72, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
Eva Jane Whitton Carson, 91, of Tionesta, passed away late Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022, at the McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.
David James Karns Sr., 69, a resident of 35 Murdock St., Franklin, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 6:03 a.m. in his home.
Blaine E. Donahue, 69, of Centerville, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Robert John Kaufman, 36, of Belpre, Ohio passed away May 26, 2022, in Parkersburg, W. Va.
Nancy Finefrock-Campbell, 69, of Florida, formerly of Clarion, passed from ALS on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Fred Milton Bradish was born on Feb. 17, 1942, and went to be with our Lord Monday, May 23rd, 2022, at the age of 80.
Nancy J. Connor, 77, of Mayport, died Monday evening, May 30, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.
Richard F. “Rick” Adams, 63, of Polk, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, from injuries sustained from an auto accident.
John J. Jaehn, 46, and Rachel S. Jaehn, 40, both of Clarion, passed away late Wednesday evening, May 25, 2022, due to a motorcycle accident.
Angela M. McCanna, 63, of Rimersburg died Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Constance “Connie” LaRue McCoy, 87, of Seneca, announces her passing.
Roberta “Bobbie” E. Larrow, 65, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Erie, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Thomas Gary Strawbridge, age 75, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Cherrytree - 929 Old Petroleum Center Road - Household &a…
Free Firewood, Pine - dry (2 years). Some stacked and mor…
Garage Sale - 1073 Reed Rd., Miola - Thu., Fri & Sat 9-4pm.
Inside house sale. 1314 Otter Street, Franklin. June 9, 5…
John Deere LX277 lawn tractor. Recently serviced. Call (8…
Oil City - June 10th & 11th, 8-4pm. 1422 Grandview Rd…
Seneca - 320 Tippery Road - Thursday 3-8pm, Friday 8-5 &a…