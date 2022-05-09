William Walter Weaver “Bill” of Clarion, peacefully reached life’s end on the evening of Thursday, May 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on Oct. 16, 1969; he was the son of the late Paul and Mary Weaver of Clarion. Bill is survived by his sister, Rose, Clancy and his twin brother Mike. He is also survived by John Schaaf, Dave Molder, his nephews, Nick, Kyle, Joe and his nieces A.J. and Tessa
A memorial service for Paulette Zarichnak, who died Feb. 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at West Hickory United Methodist Church, 3509 Main St., West Hickory, with Pastor Kathy Dom officiating.
Frederick Armstrong McComb III, 72 of Sandy Lake Twp, Stoneboro, passed away on April 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Grove City on November 14, 1949 to the late Frederick Armstrong McComb, Jr, and Frances Berrisford. He was a graduate of Lakeview High …