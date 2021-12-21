Winifred A. Black

Winifred A. Black, 85, of Franklin, passed away Thursday Dec. 16, 2021 in her home following a brief illness.

Born Sept. 26, 1936, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Leland C. Black Sr. and Luna Mae Roberts Black.

Obituaries

Cornelius G.W. Stover

Cornelius G.W. Stover, age 86, of Knox, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home following a period of declining health.

Scott A. Salser

Scott A. Salser, age 59, of Indiana, formerly of Knox, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 following a brief illness.

Peter 'Pete' Stanislaus Lukasiak
Peter 'Pete' Stanislaus Lukasiak

Peter “Pete” Stanislaus Lukasiak,78, of Monrovia, Md., passed away at home Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 due to complications from dementia. Pete was born Jan. 31, 1943 in Oil City.

Patricia Ann Blum
Patricia Ann Blum

Patricia Ann Blum, 77, of Shippenville, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.

Charles L. 'Charlie' Burk

Charles L. "Charlie" Burk, 79, of Franklin, died peacefully, with family by his side, at 6:48 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in his home.

Christopher L. Burns

Christopher L. Burns, 47, of Oil City, passed away on Friday Dec. 17, 2021, at his home. Among survivors are his sister, Amanda McClelland; and his brother, Jacob Sweeney.

Joseph L. 'Chief' Fitzgerald

Joseph L. “Chief” Fitzgerald, 64, of Boyers, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his residence of natural causes. He was a well-known firefighter and skilled in emergency medical services.

Darrell Duane Heffernan
Darrell Duane Heffernan

Darrell Duane Heffernan, 82, of Franklin, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station, with his daughter by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jan D. McLaughlin
Jan D. McLaughlin

Jan D. McLaughlin, 65, of Hermitage, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at UPMC Jameson, New Castle.

Virginia J. Matthews
Virginia J. Matthews

Virginia J. Matthews, 82, of St. Petersburg, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 16, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.

William 'Bill' Walter Attleberger, Jr.
William 'Bill' Walter Attleberger, Jr.

William “Bill” Walter Attleberger, Jr., age 49, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, surrounded by his family, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca after a period of declining health from heart issues.

Dorothy A. Kingsley Stalker (Rankin)

Dorothy A. Kingsley Stalker (Rankin), 83, a former resident of the Emlenton/Eau Claire area passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, while on hospice at The Orchards of East Liverpool.

Orville L. Gadsby
Orville L. Gadsby

Orville L. Gadsby, 88 of Polk, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at his grandson, Aaron’s home in Northampton.

Greg Brazel
Greg Brazel

Greg Brazel, 32, was unexpectedly called home too soon Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Dr. Richard Burkholder
Dr. Richard Burkholder

Dr. Richard Burkholder, age 89, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Erie. Richard was the son of the late Gertrude and Cyreld Burkholder.

Francis E. Baughman Sr.
Francis E. Baughman Sr.

Francis E. Baughman Sr., 81, of Shippenville went home to be with his heavenly father on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at UPMC Northwest after a brief illness.

Robert J. "Bob" Douglass
Robert J. "Bob" Douglass

Robert J. “Bob” Douglass was called to Heaven at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Leigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. He died of of natural causes with family at his bedside. Bob was 74 years young at the time of his death.